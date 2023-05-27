The Minister of State for Budget and National Planning Mr Clem Agba has disclosed that the Federal Government has lifted over 2 million poor and vulnerable Nigerians through the Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES) programme within the last year.

The minister disclosed this on Friday during the Maiden Ministerial Town Hall Meeting on NG-CARES, held at Watbridge Hotel, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

NG-CARES is a programme designed to provide immediate emergency relief to the vulnerable and poor Nigerians, smallholder farmers, and SMEs that were adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Minister who was represented at the event by the Chairman, Federal NG-CARES, Rev. Aso Vakporaye stated that the figure of the beneficiaries was arrived through the report conducted by an Independent Verification Agent.

“In about a year of full implementation of NG-CARES, I am pleased to note, has impacted over 2 million direct beneficiaries. This is based on the report of the first round of assessment of the Programme implementation conducted by an Independent National Agent.

“In order to mitigate the adverse impact of the pandemic and lay solid policy measures under the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) was launched by President, Mohammadu Buhari in July 2020.

“The ESP laid out policy measures to mobilize funds and other resources to maintain macro-economic stability, stimulate oil and non-oil government revenue and reduce non-essential spending.

“The Federal Government accessed a World Bank concessional loan to the tune of 750 million dollars on behalf of the 36 States and FCT to stimulate the local economy and increase households’ consumption among the poor and vulnerable segment of the society”. He said.

Agba stated that the move was on the pathway of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty within the period of 10 years as promised by President Buhari.

He emphasised that the FG remains resolute and committed to restoring the livelihood of poor and vulnerable Nigerians, maintaining food, and facilitating the recovery of MSEs.

The Minister, however, stated that the purpose of the town hall meeting was to provide a forum for the government and the citizen’s interaction for better governance and participatory democracy.





In his welcome address, the Head M&E, Federal Cares Support Unit, Atiku Musa added that the programme will help to obtain and document information on achievements and challenges from direct beneficiaries and implementing entities.

On his part, the National Coordinator of NG-CARES, Dr Abdulkarim Obaje disclosed that the World Bank loan of 750 million dollars is for a period of 2 years; 2021-2023

He also added that the intervention allocation to each state is 20 million dollars ex-ante and 15 million dollars to FCT and 15 million dollars for Federal Care Support.

Obaje revealed that, for states at the Uyo centre, Akwa Ibom State received 992.3 million naira with 11,967 beneficiaries while Cross River received 907.8 million naira with 10,430 beneficiaries.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Mercy Job, a trader, who spoke to our correspondent, expressed appreciation to the federal government for improving her food items business through the NG-CARES programme.

