Over $1bn spent on Ogoniland can only reclaim small portion of land — Expert

… As CSOs task NASS on amendment of Petroleum Industry Act

Professor of Climatology from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Professor Emmanuel Oladipo on Monday disclosed that over $1 billion spent so far on the Ogoniland clean up initiated by Federal Government with the support of United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) can only reclaim small portion of the vast land destroyed as a result of crude oil exploration.

Oladipo expressed the concern in Abuja during the ‘2nd Nigeria Socio-Ecological Alternatives Convergence’ with the theme: ‘Alternatives for Socio-Ecological cohesion, jointly organised by Social Action, Home for Mother’s Earth Foundation (HOMEF), & Environmental Rights Action, during which stakeholders called for urgent amendment of the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021 with a view to provide a definite deadline for gas flaring by oil companies, and transfer gas flare fines to host communities fund to address environmental and health remediation.

While examining relevant national policies and frameworks for addressing environmental, climate change and Socio-Ecological challenges, Oladipo said: “If you look at the amount of money that has been spent in the Ogoniland from the UNEP support and government support, over $1 billion, you will see that it’s a very small area that can be reclaimed.

“That’s why we should try to avoid not creating the problem. But when you create the problem, to solve it, it will consume you, it will consume your money, and you will continue to spend a lot of time trying to understand it more.

“So I think the best is to try to manage the environment very well, that we do not destroy it.”

In the bid holistically address various identified challenges, Oladipo called for an urgent overhaul of the current national policy on environment, 2019 which consists of about 56 environment-related policies; plans and strategies, which he described as “grossly inadequate to accommodate and address the various socio-ecological challenges of Nigeria’s environment.”

He argued that Nigeria lacks the capacity to successfully implement most policies on environment, water and climate change “because they are not totally integrated together.”

Hence, he tasked Nigerian government on the need to “look critically at all these various policies and look at how to bring them to view, but back them up with a lot of action plans that can be monitored for implementation.”

He also underscored the need for Nigeria to “develop solutions that can help us to reduce the impact. We cannot stop climate change. I think that is very clear, you cannot stop it. It has to vary. If it doesn’t vary, the system will not stabilize.”

While aligning his thought with the call for declaration of emergency in key major sectors of the Nigerian economy, Professor Olusola said: “A state of poverty instead of emergency, where you have millions upon millions of people who are multi-dimensionally poor. You know, over 80 million people who are multidimensionally poor.

“Everything in this country requires a state of emergency, but that emergency will not just be out of panic. The emergency should be to start to develop systems that help us to understand what is causing all these things, and develop programs and action plans that can help us to reduce the state of emergency. And I think what we have to understand is that they are dealing with a problem that is very complex.

Speaking earlier, HOMEF Executive Director, Dr. Nnimmo Bassey observed that: “68 years of extraction of fossil fuels has rendered the Niger Delta a disaster zone.

“Climate impacts and environmental genocide leave festering sores on the territory. Uncontrolled solid mineral extraction is poking holes across the land, and these combined with long abandoned but non-decommissioned mines are scars that we cannot ignore.”

While noting that the fabric of the social and environmental conditions of Nigeria are literally stretched to the limit, Dr. Bassey observed that the “threats emanate from local and global strands of the polycrisis wracking the globe. Exploitation, displacements, conflicts, climate chaos, socioeconomic inequities combine to threaten the tenuous fabrics holding our nation and peoples together.

“Desertification, deforestation, extreme water and air pollution, deadly floods, coastal and gully erosion, insecure farms and diverse ecological devastations all merit a declaration of national environmental security state of emergency? The widespread environmental challenges also provide clear platforms for collective work to salvage the situation in ways that political coalitions may not.

“Waiting before acting is a luxury the people cannot afford. The clarion call for action is urgent and critically existential,” he urged.

Also speaking, Oba Oluwambe Ojagbohunmi of Ogeloyinbo of Ayetoro, one of the riverine towns in the oil-rich Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, who gave vivid account of the environmental impact on his Kingdom, lamented that the Community has lost over N200 billion worth of property as a result of ocean surge which affected 80 percent of the community.

He disclosed that the riverine town which has the highest per capita income and several trawlers, currently faces the threat of extinction since 1995 as a result of oil exploration and other climate change challenges.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

