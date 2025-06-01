Over 16,000 doctors leaving Nigeria worrisome – Archbishop Kaigama

The Bishop of Abuja Archdiocese, Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama has raised fresh concerns over Nigeria’s deepening brain drain, describing the exodus of over 16,000 doctors and thousands of other skilled professionals as a serious national crisis.

He made the statement during a homily at St. Edwin’s Parish, 2/2 Kubwa, Abuja, to mark the 59th World Communications Day.

The Archbishop, who celebrated Mass with parishioners and administered the sacrament of confirmation to over 100 candidates, called on media professionals to spotlight the consequences of Nigeria’s ongoing brain drain.

“An estimated 16,000 doctors have left Nigeria in the past seven years to countries like the UK, US, Canada, and Germany.

“Thousands of other skilled personnel have also joined this exodus. Does it not worry our government when those trained to build our nation flee due to poor working conditions, insecurity, and lack of basic professional tools?” He wondered.

Archbishop Kaigama made the remarks in the context of this year’s Communications Day theme, chosen by the late Pope Francis: “Share with gentleness the hope that is in your hearts” (1 Peter 3:15-16).

He urged media practitioners to embrace their roles as peacemakers, stressing the importance of “communicating truth with love” in the digital age.

Highlighting the dangers of fake news, social media toxicity, and divisive narratives, he said: “Let your words heal, not wound. Let your messages bring hope, not fear. Contribute to bringing down the walls of hostility that divide humanity. Social media must become a tool for edification, not destruction.”

The Archbishop reflected on the recent global coverage of Pope Francis’s funeral and the election of Pope Leo XIV, describing it as a powerful reminder of the media’s ability to promote unity and shared humanity.

Archbishop Kaigama called on Christians to become ambassadors of unity, noting that a divided Church cannot heal a divided nation. Drawing from Jesus’ prayer in John 17, “that all may be one”, he urged believers to rise above bitterness, gossip, and tribalism.

“Be one in worship. Be one in mission. Be one in love,” he appealed. “A united Church is a testimony to a fractured world.”

He also used the occasion to celebrate the parish’s 10th anniversary and congratulated the parish priest, Rev. Fr. Francis Nwora, on his recent priestly jubilee. The day also witnessed the opening of a newly completed rectory and the confirmation of 108 parishioners.

Addressing the newly confirmed candidates, he reminded them that they were receiving not just a sacrament, but a mission. “You are being empowered, sealed, and sent. The Spirit you receive today will give you wisdom, courage, and strength, but you must cooperate with Him.”

In his closing remarks, the Archbishop emphasised the need for national healing, accountability, and genuine love among Nigerians.

