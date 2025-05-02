Over 1,500 Kwara school girls to get free sanitary kits

A girl-child advocate and member of the United Nations World Youth Alliance, Giwa Farzaana, on Friday launched her school outreach programme aimed at creating awareness of various issues affecting the girl-child.

The outreach programme, themed “No girl should be left behind”, targets challenges faced by teenage girls from the perspective of a teenager. Each beneficiary of the outreach received a sanitary kit box containing sanitary pads, deodorant, a shaving kit, toothpaste, a toothbrush, tissue paper, and toilet soap.

Speaking at the kickoff of the school drive, Farzaana said she aimed to reach an initial 1,500 girls across the state and in different schools, particularly in rural areas where access to female sanitary products is a struggle for many underprivileged girls.

She appealed to the government to establish inclusive programmes where teenage girls, who are going through significant changes, can receive greater support.

She also emphasised that such inclusive programmes should involve actual teenagers who can share their truths and lived realities.

The girl-child advocate further called on private companies and non-governmental organisations to create more opportunities that teenage girls can engage with.

“There’s a lot that we can do but as a teenager myself, I have found out that people speak for us without fully getting our current needs. The needs of a teenage girl today is different from what it was several years back when our parents were teenagers. As such, when they try to support us, they do so from a perspective that has now changed.

“Women are much more involved today and teenage stage is a critical turning point. I can imagine myself not being able to get proper sanitary pads and then being asked to perform at an optimum level in school or beyond. That just won’t happen. This is where we need to be involved, to be carried along and it is my hope that from what I have started here, more girls like myself can be inspired to do same,” she said.

In addition to the school drive, she said there would also be a street drive aimed at reaching girls who are not enrolled in schools.

“The street drive will include markets, beginning from the Ipata Market and extending to Oja Oba and the Ago Market in Ilorin, the state capital.”

In attendance at the event were the Vice Principals of Administration, Student Affairs, and Special Duties, among other members of the school staff.

The Vice Principal for Student Affairs, Mrs A. Mustapha, thanked the girl-child advocate for her initiative, expressing hope that the programme would inspire many of the beneficiaries who received the sanitary kits and boxes.

Asked what her ultimate dream is, Farzaana said, “it’s simple and straightforward, no girl is left behind. I intend to keep pushing and keep going for as long as there are girls who can still benefit.”

Farzaana, who is also a Taekwondo blue belt athlete, added, “it is the same with the Safe Girl Initiative, where I encourage girls to get basic self defence techniques. I will keep going for as long as there is one girl out there that can benefit from it.”

Farzaana, 15, is a student of Chaste International Secondary School, Ilorin, and has been involved in previous drives.

