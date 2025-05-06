Over 150 eye surgeries carried out during Amaseikumo festival

Over 150 eye surgeries for cataract and pterygium were successfully carried out during the just-concluded 2025 Gbaraun Egbesu, Ibolomobo-Ere and Amaseikumo Festival in Oporoza, Delta State.

This was disclosed by an ophthalmologist, Dr Olowo Layemo, on the fourth day of the festival in Oporoza while fielding questions from journalists.

“Our unit offers eye care services by restoring impaired vision. We have conducted over 150 surgical operations on patients suffering from cataract and pterygium.

“In addition, those with short-sightedness were given free medicated glasses to aid their vision and improve reading,” he stated.

The free medical services were part of a broader outreach coordinated by the 2025 Amaseikumo festival organising committee, led by the Managing Director of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, Chief Kestin Pondi.

The initiative was supported by the Esther Matthew Tonlagha Foundation, Mom and Infant Care Network, and other partners to cater for festival goers facing health challenges.

In the dental unit, Dr Asemota Festus reported 50 extractions for patients suffering from severe dental pain due to decayed.

A further 80 patients received scaling and polishing treatments. “Each patient also received a free toothbrush and toothpaste as part of the Amaseikumo Festival incentive,” he said

Head of the medical services team, Dr Clarkson Agagha noted that four medical stands and a mobile ambulance were on site to provide adequate care.

“So far, we have resuscitated one emergency case. We commend Chief Pondi for improving the festival by integrating free medical services into the programme,” he remarked.

Beneficiaries, including Mrs Stella Christopher from Enekorogha and Mrs Esther Cousin from Kokodiagbene, expressed joy after undergoing successful eye surgery.

“We have suffered from cataract for over 10 years but could not afford surgery. This free medical care has restored our sight and changed our lives,” said Mrs Christopher.

They extended thanks Chief Government Ekpemupolo a.k.a. Tompolo, Chief Pondi, the Esther Matthew Tonlagha Foundation and those who made the initiative possible.

Other medical services provided during the event included hypertension monitoring, malaria testing, blood sugar checks, diabetes screening, and general body check-ups further cementing the festival’s role as both a cultural and humanitarian event.

