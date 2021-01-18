Over 15 million Nigerians use hard drugs, says Marwa, as he resumes as new NDLEA boss

The new Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brigadier General Mohammed Buba Marwa (retd), on Monday, resumed office, promising to overhaul and expand the agency.

He also said the number of drug users in Nigeria today is over 15 million people across all ages, adding that drug use has eaten very deeply into the social fabric of the country

Marwa, who resumed office at the NDLEA Headquarters in Abuja, said the overhauling and expansion would be in line with the recommendations of the Presidential Advisory Committee for the Elimination of Drug Abuse (PACEDA).

The new chairman told journalists that overhauling and expansion would be within the existing financial constraints and the authorisation of the appropriate superior authorities.

It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had, last year received the Presidential Advisory Committee on the Elimination of Drug Abuse (PACEDA) report at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja.

The committee was constituted in January 2019 to research on ways drug abuse in the country can be eliminated.

Marwa promised to resuscitate and reposition NDLEA to full active life, to be effective, respected and feared by concerned criminals.

