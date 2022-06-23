Over 1,200 inmates graduated so far from NOUN nationwide ― Okebukola

The Chairman of Governing Council, National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) and former executive secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof Peter Okebukola, on Thursday, in Lagos, disclosed that no fewer than 1,229 inmates from the school’s study centres domiciled in some correctional centres across the country have so far graduated from the university.

The graduands, who were made up of both first and second-degree holders included the 25, who graduated at the last convocation ceremony in March this year with other 22, 225 regular students across disciplines.

Okebukola, who addressed newsmen shortly after the end of the 69th Regular Meeting of the council, said all the graduated inmates were sponsored by the university as part of its social intervention efforts on university education.

He also disclosed that the university with a current 600,000 student enrolment with about 150,000 of them active, explained that the target of hitting one million enrolments nationwide soon is on course.

“We hope to meet this target and even surpass it in about five to six years’ time and this without compromising standard in any way,” he stressed.

Okebukola, who is a professor of science education, explained that all the programmes in NOUN including the Law and other six flagship programmes such as nursing, computer science and so forth, have been fully accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC) as well as the Council of Legal Education for law graduates.

He said those who were part of the last set of graduates from the Nigerian Law School distinguished themselves among their mates from the regular universities by graduating with the best grade from Law School.

He said the university had now launched an e-ticketing platform to address all the enquiries and complaints from students in any matter that would make them have a smooth studentship experience.

He equally said the university is not also leaving behind the faculty members and other categories of staff in giving their welfare and conditions of service as well as a promotion a deserved priority.





He said the council at this just concluded meeting approved the promotion of a total of 19 academics and some to either full or associate professiorship.

He said the university would continue to provide access to more qualified Nigerians irrespective of their locations in the country.

