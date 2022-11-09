Over 1,096 runners to participate in Ibadan relay race

The Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan, will from November 15 to 17 host the fifth edition of the Lagelu FM Inter-Secondary Schools Relay Race.

Over 1,069 runners from 69 public and private secondary schools are billed to compete in events such as 4X100metres, 4X200metres, and mixed relay races.

General Manager (Operations), Lagelu FM, Mr. Tunde Olawuwo made this disclosure at a press conference held at Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan, to herald this year’s event.

From 459 athletes that participated in last year’s event, Olawuwo described the number of schools and athletes that had registered for this year’s competition as unprecedented, adding that the number of participants may rise to about 1,360 runners by the start of the competition.

He assured that all machinery had been put in place to detect overaged athletes, pointing out that the aim of the event is to discover new under-14-year-old athletes that will be useful for both national and international youth games.

He also assured that, in collaboration with the Oyo State Sports Council and the state Ministry of Youths and Sports, talents identified from the Lagelu FM relay race, every edition, are nurtured for them to reach their greatest potential in the line of athletics.

In responding to questions, Olawuwo revealed that, from the next edition, a Hall of Fame for those who have excelled in Lagelu FM relay races will be created just as the chosen ambassadors will be incentivized.

He added that the organizers will also prioritize inviting top Nigerian athletes, at the national and international levels, to grace the relay race, so as to inspire the young athletes to attain great heights.

Speaking at the press conference, the General Manager, Oyo Sports Council, Mr. Makinde Gboyega detailed programmes of the council to identify and nurture the talents discovered from the relay race to represent Oyo State at National Youth Games and the International Youth Games.

In her own remarks, Director, Sports Administration, Oyo Ministry of Youths and Sports, Mrs. Bisi Adegoke saluted the resolve of Lagelu FM not to have previous participants participate, such that new talents are discovered from every edition of the relay race.

She added that such relay races not only created a platform for youths to showcase their talents but also the capacity to dissuade them from societal ills and immoralities.

Representing one of the event sponsors, Regional Customer Head, South-West, DSTV Nigeria, Mr. Rotimi Adeyeye assured of continued support for the Lagelu FM race, in line with the organization’s zeal for sports development.

