Over 1,000 houses built on water channels cause flooding ― Gov Zulum

Governor Babagana Zulum has said that more than 1,000 houses have been built on water channels causing flooding in the state.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday in Maiduguri during the inspection of Moromoro bridge where flooding ravaged the trading activities near Ngabaru Market, the governor

said there is a need for a permanent solution to the perennial flooding in the state.

According to him, the state government will resettle affected inhabitants after the rainy season to avoid future occurrences.

He said “more than 1,000 houses have been illegally built on routes that ought to be water channels and as a result, forcing water to pass through communities and cause destructions.

He noted that the state government has set up a technical committee under the supervision of the deputy governor of the state Umar Usman Kadafur to expeditiously look into the prevailing incidents of flooding occasioned by the intermittent downpours in the state.

Kadafur will also lead an assessment team on a tour to all the affected Local Government Areas for the purpose of ascertaining the extent of damages and supporting victims.

“We are once again visited by this unfortunate flooding which has affected communities not only in Maiduguri but in some Local Government Areas. Insha’Allah, the Deputy Governor, His Excellency,

Umar Usman Kadafur will be heading an assessment team that will visit all affected communities in all the Local Government Areas that have been affected, with a view to determining the extent of damages, and identify victims for the purpose of intervention by the State Government”

He noted that the state government will provide the needed emergency assistance to the individuals and communities impacted by the disaster across the state.

“The State Government will provide temporary measures for now but after the rainy season, there will be a need for permanent measures that may require resettling shelters currently located on waterways, after coming with a consultative approach”.

Zulum urged inhabitants of flood-prone areas to always adhere to the early warning advisories as issued by the organisations saddled with climate monitoring and disaster management.

