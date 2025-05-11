Over 1,000 foreigners get Nigerian citizenship between 2017 to 2023

At least 1,006 foreign nationals were granted Nigerian citizenship between 2017 and 2023 through naturalisation and registration, official records from the Federal Government have shown.

The process was carried out via a combination of public investiture ceremonies and administrative procedures under the supervision of the Ministry of Interior and the Presidency.

The first public citizenship conferment ceremony took place on May 17, 2017, at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja, where then-President Muhammadu Buhari presented certificates to 335 new Nigerians. Among them was Ethiopian-born model Lara Fortes, wife of former Edo State governor, Adams Oshiomhole.

According to the then Minister of Interior, Lt-Gen Abdulrahman Dambazau (retd.), 245 of those recipients were granted citizenship by naturalisation—after at least 15 years of lawful residence—while 90 were registered as spouses or children of Nigerian citizens. He also noted that each candidate had undergone thorough security vetting and received final approval from the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

After a five-year break caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and administrative delays, the next public event was held on September 15, 2022. On that day, Buhari conferred citizenship on 286 individuals, including 86 Lebanese, 14 Britons, and four Americans. Of this group, 208 qualified via the 15-year residence rule and 78 through spousal or parental ties.

The final known investiture occurred on May 27, 2023—two days before the end of Buhari’s administration—when then Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo presented certificates to 385 successful applicants during a ceremony at the Nigeria Correctional Service headquarters. The Minister of Interior at the time, Rauf Aregbesola, described the 2022 and 2023 ceremonies as “the largest number under any Nigerian government,” with a combined total of 671 new citizens.

Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution and the Citizenship Act allow the President to confer citizenship by naturalisation or registration upon recommendation by the FEC. Applicants must prove lawful residence (at least 15 years, including 10 uninterrupted years), good character, tax compliance, and clean security records. Spouses and children of Nigerian citizens can also qualify through registration.

The process includes documentation submitted to the Ministry of Interior, followed by rigorous screening from the Department of State Services (DSS) and other agencies before FEC review and presidential approval. Once approved, successful candidates take the Oath of Allegiance and receive a certificate of citizenship, making them eligible for Nigerian passports and all accompanying rights.

Since President Bola Tinubu assumed office in May 2023, no public citizenship ceremonies have taken place. However, current Interior Minister, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, confirmed that several approved applicants are undergoing final DSS vetting.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE