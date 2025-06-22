Over 1,000 business owners benefit from Osun free medical checkup

The Osun State Government has reiterated its continuous commitment to adequate healthcare delivery to the people, especially various business owners who are the lifeblood of the state’s economy.

The reiterated remarks were made during the full and free medical checkup organised by the state government in collaboration with the Osun Internal Revenue Service (OIRS) and powered by Electronics Collection Group (ECG), which was held across the nine federal constituencies in the state.

Speaking at the venue of the checkup for Osogbo Federal Constituency, the acting Chairman of the Osun Internal Revenue Service, Hon. Solanke Hamzat, thanked the State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, for organising the timely health exercise for the people to benefit from and for the provision of medical assistance.

Hon. Hamzat, who represented Governor Adeleke at the event, further said, “this initiative/exercise showcased the OIRS customer-centric approach and demonstrated its commitment to supporting the health status of business owners through this free medical checkup, affirming this generosity is osun state government own way of giving back to the tax business community.

“In all, over 1000 business owners are benefiting from this gesture.”

Speaking further, Hon. Hamzat expressed gratitude to the business owners for their commitment, dedication, trust, and love for the present government, as well as for trooping out en masse for the free checkup. He therefore urged them to continue having confidence in the present administration for such visionary leadership and for the Governor’s prompt approval of the medical exercise.

While on-the-spot supervision, the OIRS boss further emphasised that “this gesture would offer much-needed support to business owners and entrepreneurs with underlined ailment of any kind without knowing. I am very happy to see thousands of people coming to partake in this exercise, it’s shows that the relationship between you and Mr Governor is cordial”. he said.

The event was attended by government officials, including the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Market Affairs, Hon. Lukman Moyoade, management and staff of the Osun Internal Revenue Service, and other stakeholders.

At different venues of the medical outreach, there were checkup equipment, medical personnel, and drugs to cater for the specific needs of the beneficiaries.

The medical outreach held in Osogbo, Ikire, Iwo, Ilesa, Ijebujesa, Ila, Ede, Ikirun, and Ife, in order to ease the movement of participants to the venues.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE