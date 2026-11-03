Over 1.9m farmers benefit from BATN Foundation’s N5bn agric fund

The BATN Foundation says it has invested more than N5 billion in agricultural empowerment initiatives, reaching over 1.9 million beneficiaries through training, farm input support and improved access to water.

A Board Director of the Foundation, Ruth Owojaiye, disclosed this at the 2026 Eko Farm Fair, organised by the Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture and Food Systems in partnership with the BATN Foundation.

The event, held at the Nigeria Police College, Ikeja, as part of the 2026 Eko World Food Day celebration, attracted thousands of shoppers, smallholder farmers, agribusiness operators, government officials, financial institutions and development partners. The celebration was held under the theme, “Innovate Today, Nourish Tomorrow.”

Owojaiye described the Eko Farm Fair as more than a marketplace, noting that it provided an avenue for farmers and agripreneurs to connect directly with consumers, expand their businesses and explore new market opportunities.

She said the Foundation’s interventions were aimed at strengthening agricultural livelihoods, promoting agribusiness development and improving market access for smallholder farmers.

According to her, the partnership between the BATN Foundation and the Lagos State Government, which began in 2019, has supported more than 4,000 smallholder farmers, engaged over 10,000 shoppers and facilitated millions of naira in income for participating farmers.

The fair also provided an opportunity for agripreneurs to showcase their products and establish business relationships with potential customers.

One of the beneficiaries, Edeh Felicitas Ogochukwu, founder of NurisWell, attributed the growth of her business to a grant she received through the BATN Foundation’s Farmers for the Future (F4F) programme in 2023, during her National Youth Service Corps year.

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Ogochukwu, who showcased her NAFDAC-certified food products at the fair, said the support helped her transform her business idea into an expanding enterprise with customers beyond Nigeria.

Similarly, smallholder crop farmer Kehinde Oyindamola showcased plantains, yams, tomatoes and habanero peppers, explaining that his participation was aimed at connecting with new buyers, identifying markets and establishing relationships that could help expand his business.

The initiative is designed to address some of the major challenges confronting smallholder farmers, particularly limited access to reliable markets, fair prices and consistent buyers.

By providing a platform for direct interaction between producers and consumers, the fair seeks to reduce market barriers, improve farmers’ earnings and create sustainable business opportunities across the agricultural value chain.

The 2026 Eko Farm Fair underscored the importance of strengthening market linkages and supporting agribusiness entrepreneurs as part of efforts to improve food security and build a more resilient agricultural sector.

For participating farmers and entrepreneurs, the initiative offered opportunities to increase product visibility, attract customers, and build partnerships to support the long-term growth of their businesses.