Over 1.5m people received Covid-19 vaccines in Zamfara ― Official

The Zamfara State Primary Health Care Board has disclosed that despite security challenges, a total of 1,517,000 persons have received Covid-19 vaccines in the state.

This was disclosed in Gusau on Tuesday during a media engagement and sensitisation on routine immunisation and primary health care services in the state.

The Executive Secretary, Zamfara State Primary Health Care Board, Dr Ismail Tukur, stressed that routine immunisation has been on, with the assistance of the state Governor.

According to him, Zamfara has over 700 health facilities across the state and over 600 such facilities were engaged in monthly routine immunisation in the state.

He also disclosed that Contributory Health Care Fund was introduced to improve health care delivery in the state.

Dr Tukur appreciated the complementary efforts of partners in supporting the quality health care delivery in the state.





“We conduct a campaign on malaria, measles, cholera, meningitis, tuberculosis and others childhood diseases to ensure our children were immunised.”

The state programme Manager 111 PHCB Mustafa Aliyu has disclosed that a total of 1,517,000 people have received covid-19 vaccines in the state.

“Zamfara State is currently the 5th state in the country in administering covid-19 vaccines despite security challenges in the state,” he said.

He explained that Anka local government area is the best performing local government in the state with 57% achievement.

“Our expectation was that we hope by September this year, local government areas were expected to achieve 70%,” he said.

He further revealed that Zamfara is one of the few states to start the integration of health components, adding that “this reduces security risk and minimises cost and it’s easier to manage.”

In his remarks, the state Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Aliyu Abubakar, who was represented by Permanent Secretary, Aliyu Maikiyo Maradun, said the present administration of Governor Bello Mattawale has done a lot in terms of health care in the state.

According to him, the governor has paid all the counterpart funds to development partners in the area of health in the state.

He explained that the governor has purchased and distributed more than 10 vehicles for inspection to health facilities in the state.