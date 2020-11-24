Outrage in Akwa Ibom community as angry hunter shoots kinsman to death

The gruesome murder of one Clement Monday Isaiah, a local businessman in Okon town in Ikot Abasi Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, has sparked violence in the community, forcing irate youths to launch intense manhunt for the fleeing suspect.

Kokoette Sunday Philips, a local hunter, now at large, according to family sources, resorted to murdering the kinsman after a heated argument near their individuals’ compounds at Okon village.

“Both the suspect and the deceased were having some arguments over issues which they could not resolve amicably and the suspect had to run to his house, he brought out his loaded hunting rifle with which he offloaded some lethal bullets into the deceased’s body.

“Before neighbours could come, the suspect had escaped into the nearby bush and we can’t find him because as a hunter, we believe he has some charms that could make hide in the bush for as long as he chooses,” one of the youths, Sylvester Effiong, said.

Wife of the deceased, who simply identifies herself as Mrs Anietie Monday, said she was not at home when the incident happened, explaining that she was attending a funeral ceremony at the neighbouring Essene community, where she was called to return home immediately.

Fighting back tears, the mother of three said: “I was attending a funeral ceremony at the nearby Essene community when neighbours called me to return immediately.

“Behold, when I came home, I saw several people gathered at a location near our compound and my husband’s body was lying lifeless on the ground,” she stressed and called on the Police to ensure the fleeing suspect was apprehended with a view to making justice take its normal course.

She disclosed that with the culprit becoming elusive, the matter had since been reported at the Divisional Police station at Ikot Abasi.

However, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Odiko Macdon, who spoke to Journalists, on Tuesday, could not ascertain whether the matter had been transferred to the state Police headquarters at Ikot Akpanabia, Uyo, the state capital, but promised to link up with the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in-charge of Ikot Abasi.

“I am yet to be briefed by the DPO of Ikot Abasi,” he said, promising to revert back to Journalists “as soon as I am able to get details.”

