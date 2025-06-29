South-East group assures Tinubu of support in 2027

The South-East Renewed Hope Agenda has assured President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of their support in re-electing him in 2027.

This assurance came on Saturday in Umuahia from the National Coordinator of the group, Belusochukwu Enwere, during the inauguration and empowerment of the Abia State chapter of the South-East Renewed Hope Agenda. He stated, “We will do all we can to make sure that in the South-East, we deliver Tinubu in 2027.”

According to Enwere, “The South-East Renewed Hope Agenda is a platform where all South-Easterners—youth, women—came together and said, ‘Yes, Mr. President, for what you have done for the South-East, we are here to support you. We are committed to your re-election.’ You can see what the President has done in the South-East: the creation of the South-East Development Commission, and more.

“All these are landmark achievements through which the South-East will be developed. We will not wait for others to come and develop our region. We are to develop our land.

“We are to develop our rural areas, villages, and more. How long do you think this is going to last? As you have seen, we are going around the South-East—Imo, Abia, Ebonyi—all of them. No state will be left behind. Everyone will be empowered and inaugurated so that government policies will be communicated down to the grassroots. Take, for example, what the President is doing with NELFund.

“Now, our students can easily attend higher institutions and universities. The burden will be reduced for parents. They can access loans, go to school, and even get grants to start businesses.

“Look at the vocational aspect—Technical Colleges in Nigeria—where funds have been zoned for students to learn different skills. That is commendable. This is the kind of leadership we want. These are the kinds of initiatives we need for young people. And let me say this again: look at the inclusivity in government. Since the history of Nigeria, we have never had it like this.”

He continued, “South-East support for Tinubu 2027 is solid. We are going to rally for you, work for you, and commit to your re-election. We will ensure you are re-elected. In the South-East, we have vowed that the President will return to office.

“We are saying, President Tinubu, you are our dear President. When you removed fuel subsidy, everybody was crying. But look at the impact. Look at what it is bringing to Nigerians. We are saying, kudos. All these policies and programs, and even the ones yet to be fully harnessed, are commendable.”

On the empowerment initiative, he said, “Every local government, every ward, all the coordinators are receiving equipment. We have sewing machines, grinding machines, hair drying machines, and other tools, as well as cash transfers of N200,000 to 200 people, N100,000 to 300 people, N50,000 to 500 people, and N20,000 to indigent families. This is all to ensure that people benefit from what we are doing.

“We are here for Mr. President. We are here to communicate his policies. We are here to ensure our people are carried along. We are not going to be second class anymore. We will be at the forefront.”

He stated that as a government operating a bottom-to-top approach, the voting pattern will change in favour of Tinubu in 2027, considering what the President has done for the South-East and continues to do for the region, especially in empowering the grassroots. South-East support for Tinubu 2027 remains unwavering.

Earlier, the Abia State Coordinator of the group, Uche Hillary Adibe, assured Abians, “We pledge our commitment to harnessing our collective potential, fostering inclusivity, and driving positive change” through the South-East Renewed Hope Agenda and South-East support for Tinubu 2027.

