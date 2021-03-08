Outdoor ad: Unfair regulation, lopsided concessions threaten over 150,000 jobs

THOUGH the federal government is optimistic that its planned concessioning of 12 major roads across the country, through the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing (FMW&H), under the Highway Development and Management Initiative (HDMI), would ‘deliver a safer and enjoyable travel experience for travellers’ outdoor advertising practitioners in the country seem less enthusiastic.

As far as they are concerned, such plans would further threaten the existence of an already endangered sector, and put the careers of over 150,000 workers in the sector on the line .

Perhaps there are grounds to be suspicious! Such concessioning, in the past, had always left them worse than it met them.

For instance, some of these practitioners, who spoke with Brands & Marketing, under anonymity, would readily attribute the slide in the fortunes of outdoor ad businesses in Nigeria to what they prefer to describe as ‘unfair regulation and lopsided concessioning of some choice roads’, especially in Lagos.

One of the instances cited remains that of Loatsad, a relatively young, Lagos-based outdoor advertising firm, but with a very strong connection with those in the state’s corridors of power.

The company, they say, holds the four aces, as far as outdoor practice is concerned in the state.

“It has simply taken over the entire outdoor ad space, in Lagos, with the full support of the state’s outdoor regulatory agency, the Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA),” a practitioner, alleged.

According to the practitioner, many choice areas, in the state, such as Lekki –Epe Road, the newly-built Murtala Muhammed Airport Road, the Badagry Road, among others, had been allocated to Loatsad, while other operators were not given the opportunity to even participate, at the bidding process.

More worrisome to stakeholders is the fact that there seems to be no criteria, employed by LASAA, at arriving at the choice of the young outdoor advertising firm, run by Seyi Tinubu, the son of the popular Lagos politician and former governor of the state, Chief Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Not that we are against concessioning, but we believe it should not be done at the expense of standards. We believe all the cards must be put on the table. We should not just wake up and realize that a part of the metropolis has been concessioned, without any call for bidding.

“For instance, nobody knows the criteria used at arriving at the choice of Loatsad as beneficiary of these concessions,” stated a practitioner, who would not want his name for fear of being ‘persecuted’.

“You will agree with me that when you give such ‘meaty’ parts of the state to just one firm, while others are left to struggle with the ‘bones’, I think there is an issue,” he added.

Besides, he believes the present working conditions, in the state, do not seem to favour those that respect constituted authorities.

According to him, despite the fact that Loatsad is owing the state’s regulatory agency humongous amount of money, the outdoor firm is usually exempted when enforcements are being done.

“They are usually exempted when enforcements are being carried out, just because of their strong connections to those in the corridors of power. Unfortunately, when you give such indulgence, and pursue those with milder debts with a sledge hammer, I think there is a problem here,” he added.

Another practitioner also believed that the planned concession of 12 major roads across the country, by the federal government, might again put many practitioners at the receiving end.

“If you remember when Lagos – Ibadan Expressway was concessioned to Bi-Courtney, years ago, the first step the company took was to remove all the billboards on that corridor, and begin to erect theirs. Instead of facing road construction, outdoor ad practice was the first thing the company delved into, immediately it got there.

“A lot of practitioners, on that corridor, lost huge amount of money. So how are we sure the new arrangement, by FMW&H would be different?” he asked.

A stakeholder, Ola Abayomi, believes indiscriminate concessioning and unfair regulations might further sink the fortunes of this gravely-troubled multi-billion naira sector.

“Not that concessioning is out of place,but you have to take into consideration our peculiar situation. The country is going through a lot, and no industry is immune. And when you concession a huge stretch of land to just one outdoor firm, not because it is better than the others, but just because of its strong connection, you are gradually killing the practice.

“For instance, we have over 150 outdoor ad firms in the country, and each of these firms employs at least ten people directly. And as a government, if you really want the economy to grow, your concerns should be how to ensure about 150,000 workers directly engaged by these firms don’t lose their jobs. And the only way to ensure that is to make make such ‘commonwealth’ go round, and not just monopolized in the name of concessioning,” Abayomi stated.

Efforts to speak with the management of Loatsad did not, however, yield much results. While several calls to the company’s Managing Director, Mr. Aderenle Olusoga, were unanswered, attempts to reach the Loatsad’s boss on his WattsApp line only elicited a terse statement, implying that the company was not new to controversies.

“As you probably might have seen the tweet that came out saying LCC was paying us, and it clearly showed debit transfers from us to them (LCC) and LASAA,” the message read.

But LASAA and the FMW&H believe those fears are unfounded. Speaking with Brands & Marketing, the Public Relations Manager, LASAA, Mr. Temitope Akande dismissed the claims that the agency had concessioned more roads to Loatsad.

“That can’t be true. We haven’t concessioned any other roads to the firm, apart from the previous arrangements, and any one with contrary evidence can come up with that,” he stated.

Akande also described as untrue, allegations that the outdoor firm was always shielded by the agency, anytime it went out for enforcement, despite its humongous debt with the outdoor regulatory agency.

According to him, almost all the outdoor ad agencies, over 90 percent, are presently indebted to the agency.

“But what we’ve done is to allow them to have a payment plan. So every one of them has a payment plan. They will tell us how they intend to pay these debts. We only go after those that failed to honour such plans. So if the agency is not going after Loatsad, what it simply means is that the firm is keeping to its payment plans,” he stated.

While reacting to the issue of concession by the FMW&H, a source at the ministry also described the practitioners’ fears as unfounded.

According to him, rather than exterminate small businesses, the intention of the planned concession is to protect young businesses, and give them a lifeline.

“I think these fears are coming from the way the media reported the issue. For instance, we’ve not concessioned any of the roads, we are just starting the process. Besides, the HDMI is meant to help small businesses to grow. In every consortioum, you have the lead, and other members of that consortium. What we are encouraging is that other small businesses, even down to the catering services, advertising, should be within this consortium,” he stated.

While calling on the nation’s outdoor ad practitioners and other small businesses to be part of the consortium, the source also disclosed plans by the ministry to launch a platform, that is Vendor Market place, that will provide tbe opportunity for small businesses to show their competence, in order to attract the necessary recognitions.

But will the introduction of the vendor marketplace and other assurances from these government agencies really douse the tension and anxiety within the nation’s outdoor advertising space? Are the fears of the nation’s outdoor ad practitioners real or imagined? While it may take some time to resolve these jigsaw puzzles, one thing is however imperative: an effective two-way communication between the government and its corporate citizens, regarding policies that have to do with such corporates.

