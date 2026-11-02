Outdated legal framework obstacle to fire service reform – Tunji-Ojo

Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has identified the outdated legal framework governing the Federal Fire Service as a major obstacle to its transformation into a modern fire and rescue service.

He said the Fire Service Act, which dates back more than 60 years, no longer provides adequate legal backing for the demands of contemporary emergency response operations.

Tunji-Ojo stated this on Monday in Abuja during the 2026 National Fire Safety Week, with the theme, “Building a Fire-Resilient Nigeria: One Community at a Time.”

He explained that the Federal Government was determined to reform the service through a new legal framework that would strengthen its operational capacity, improve emergency response, and expand rescue operations across the country.

“No matter how good an action is, if the law does not empower you to do it, it becomes illegal,” the minister said.

He commended the Comptroller-General of the Federal Fire Service, Olumode Samuel Adeyemi, for the achievements recorded under the existing legal framework, particularly the significant improvement in emergency response times.

In a statement by the Head of Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Interior, Mrs Mary Ali, the minister said the proposed legislation would provide the necessary legal foundation for improved performance and a more comprehensive fire and rescue service.

Tunji-Ojo also called for stronger fire inspections and enforcement of safety codes, supported by trained fire marshals in every district and community.

He advocated the integration of rescue techniques and basic life-saving skills into school curricula at all levels to equip Nigerians with the knowledge to respond effectively to emergencies.

He urged the Federal Fire Service to collaborate with educational institutions towards making basic life-saving skills and resuscitation techniques part of the country’s educational system.

On infrastructure development, the minister disclosed that the National Fire Academy, located on approximately 23 hectares of land in Sheda, Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, was 85 per cent complete and expected to be ready by the end of the year.

He said the facility would have drill towers, classrooms, a library, a training centre, a health centre and hostel accommodation for more than 3,000 trainees at a time. It would also be powered by solar energy.

He added that the fire hydrant facility was expected to be completed by December, while the National Fire Academy would be commissioned upon completion.

The minister further disclosed that the Federal Government had cleared a backlog of more than 50,000 promotions across the paramilitary agencies under the Ministry of Interior, adding that promotions were now concluded before December each year.

According to him, the 2026 promotion exercise had been completed, while preparations for the 2027 exercise had commenced.

He also revealed that nearly 100,000 promotions had been effected within less than 10 years.

On recruitment, Tunji-Ojo said approximately 5,000 candidates were at the final stage of the latest exercise, undergoing drug testing, documentation and deployment processes.

He also announced that the number of Federal Fire Service commands had increased from six to 18, creating additional opportunities for career progression among personnel.

The minister confirmed that officers’ risk allowances and other allowances had also been approved.

He commended officers and men of the Federal Fire Service for their dedication and sacrifices in protecting lives and property, assuring them that the present administration recognised and appreciated their contributions to national safety and security.