A renowned Professor of Law, Osifunke Ekundayo has disclosed that Nigeria now top the list of out-of-children globally with a population of 10.2 million children of primary school age.

Professor Ekundayo made this known while delivering the 580th Inaugural lecture titled; Speaking up for the Numerous Voiceless Children Shut out of school in Nigeria; An endless odyssey at the Trenchard Hall, University of Ibadan on Thursday.

She noted with dismay the increasing rate of out- school children in all the states of the federation which she blamed on the insensitivity of the government at all levels.

According to her, “It is sad to know that Nigeria has the largest number of out-of-school children in the World.

“It is estimated that one in every five out-of-school children around the globe is in Nigeria.

“In addition, only 61 percent of children between the ages of 6 to 11 years attend primary school regularly. 10.2 million children of primary school age are out of school”

Professor Ekundayo attributed the geometric increase to poverty rate, decline in high teacher-pupil rate and teachers” lack of the required training or qualifications.

Other factors listed include; dilapidated infrastructure, local custom, culture and religion, internal conflicts, Poor budgetary allocations, Corruption and the associated lack of transparency and accountability.

As a way out, Professor Ekundayo called for the amendment of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that would clarify child education as fundamental right.

“It has been acknowledged that the right to education is essential for people to be aware of the other rights they are entitled to, to exercise them, and to be empowered to demand them.

States are the principal duty bearers and are under obligation to fulfil, respect and protect all human rights for all individuals within their jurisdiction.

“The right to education may be described as an empowerment right. It is an empowerment right as it empowers an individual to access other human rights Empowerment rights make it possible for an individual to take charge of his/her life.

“It is also a multiplier right as the degree of its effective implementation impacts the enjoyment of other human rights”

