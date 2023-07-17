Fishermen in Ondo state have solicited for the support of the state government in areas of safety and infrastructural development in the coastal communities, saying the waterways are no longer safer for businesses, while users of the waterways are now at high risk.

The fishermen under the auspices of Fishermen association of Nigeria, lamented the losses they are incurring as a result of the incessant boat mishap on the waterways caused by seaweed or hyacinth.

The National Chairman of the fishermen, Orioye Gbayisemore, said the development has affected their businesses and source livelihood without any compensation from the state government.

Gbayisemore recalled that five fishermen died some few weeks ago but frowned over the insensitivity of the state government to attend to the need of the fishermen despite being critical stakeholders in the state business sector.

He said “but to our greatest surprise the government of Ondo state has kept a deaf ears to this ugly incident without making any statement neither to sympathize with the families of the deceased”.

In a letter to the Acting Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa and signed by Gbayisemore, charged the state government to maximise the use of her waterways and make it safe for various marine business.

The fishermen urged the state government “to give special consideration for the proposed government palliative and supported with input and financial support.

“The government of Ondo state should declare a state of emergency on the decay of infrastructure and less attention of the government on the lives of the people living on water”

The letter read: “Your excellency, let us bring to your notice that this ugly incident has led to a low patronage from the Igbo traders that come to our locality for business transactions as the government has not provided any SAFTY measure for water commuters.

“The removal of subsidy has worsening the situation of the people living in the riverine communities of ondo state, because it take an average of 200litrs of petrol at N700 which accumulate to N120,000 to set out for fishing activities which is the main economy mainstay of the people in the riverine area of Ondo state.

“With the declaration of state of emergency in the food and agriculture sector by president Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the fishery sector should be considered as a critical sector that provides the cheapest protein source to the common Nigerian and 65 percent of total consumption rate come from the artisanal fishermen (FAO etal 2019)”

The fishermen however, appealed to the state government for a specialized loan and training of local fishermen to enhance their fishing activities as well as embark on modern fishing techniques.

