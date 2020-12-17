Our universities curricular must be amended for graduates to solve problems ― Fayemi

The Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has reiterated the need for the academic curricular of universities in Nigeria to be reworked and amended to meet realities for graduates to be able to provide solutions to the avalanche of problems confronting the nation.

Fayemi also advised the Nigerian graduates to develop capabilities to generate uncommon innovation and ideas, describing these as the best catalysts to success under a 21st-century economy.

The governor who spoke at the Ekiti State University(EKSU) Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, on Thursday, during the 24th convocation ceremonies of the university, also decorated the 14th Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II as the university’s Chancellor in appreciation of the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria for his superlative and selfless contributions to national cohesion and development.

Addressing the graduands, Fayemi said: “This is a period where academic curricular of our citadels of learning should be tailored towards meeting the realities of our contemporary Nigeria and the antidote for its various challenges.

“It is a generally acceptable norm that, only qualified students could innovate and steer the ship of our university system as well as Nigeria as a nation, to our expected shore.

“Therefore, I challenge the graduating students of today to see themselves as the future of Nigeria and the earlier the responsibility of leadership is embraced by their generation, the better for them as a people and to us as a nation.”

The governor told the graduands that they can only accomplish their aims in life when they manifest good characters, saying, “You will be judged alongside your academic credentials with the content of your character, thorough understanding of the concept of right and wrong, and capability to innovate workable ideas.”

Fayemi revealed that he appointed Sanusi the Chancellor in a bid to nationalise and globalise the institution, expressing optimism that the former CBN governor would impact positively on the university.

“The Chancellor, a respected man of international repute is currently enrolled in Oxford University, UK for a fellowship programme. It is my firm belief that he shall be of tremendous help to EKSU,” the governor added.

Sanusi while appreciating the governor and the university for the honour, commended Fayemi for playing a significant role in unifying the country, describing this as a rare show of patriotism to one’s fatherland.

“I assure his Excellency that this appointment will only further encourage me to continue joining hands with him (Fayemi) as we seek to make contributions to resolving some of the intractable issues currently facing this country.”The Vice-Chancellor of EKSU, Professor Eddy Olanipekun, disclosed that a total of 11,437 graduates were conferred with degree titles, while 48 of them bagged first-class honours for the 2018/2019 academic session.

