Tunbosun Ogundare | Lagos

An energy and infrastructure conglomerate, Sahara Group, has assured the University of Lagos (UNILAG) Akoka of the completion and delivery of its School of Innovation and Entrepreneurship being built for the university at its main campus within 24 months.

The director, Governance and Sustainability, Sahara Group, Ejiro Gray, gave the assurance when she led a team to UNILAG to discuss with the management the progress the company had made so far on the ongoing construction of the Sahara Group School of Innovation and Entrepreneurship at the institution.

The school project was unveiled with a sod-turning ceremony last October.

Speaking further, Mrs Gray said in a statement made available by the group that the project would inspire, among others, the future generation of innovators and critical thinkers among the students.

She noted that the entrepreneurship school, which is in the form of giving back by the company to the society, would certainly deliver sustainable value for the benefit of not only Nigeria and Africa but the world at large.

Speaking also, the head of Corporate Communications of the company, Bethel Obioma, pointed out that aside from the fact that Sahara Group would deliver the project in record time, it had also mapped out plans for maintenance sustainability, access to strategic/financial advisory and further collaborations.

He reaffirmed that the Sahara Scholar Award was instituted by the group to reward excellence among university students in selected disciplines would certainly begin with UNILAG as a pilot scheme and would progressively extend to some other universities across Africa.

In her response, the vice chancellor of UNILAG, Professor Folashade Ogunsola, lauded the group for the initiative and particularly for choosing UNILAG as the first beneficiary of the project.

She said the project is in tandem with her vision of instituting a future-ready strategy for the university and that UNILAG would remain committed to innovation and entrepreneurial studies among its students.





