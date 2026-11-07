Our town will pioneer community-based ICT development —Otunba Adedoyin

Otunba Adedoyin Adesina is the immediate past president, Ikenne Development Association. He speaks with Satuday Tribune.

It’s the week of the 50th Ereke Day. As a former president of the IDA, what has been the journey so far?

The aims and objectives of our founding fathers are for the development of the community. That if the government does not see us, we should be able to see ourselves. What can we do to benefit the lots of our people?

Virtually whatever you are seeing here, we don’t have government presence. I want to say it unequivocally. When you talk about the post office, it was built. The water corporation was built up solely by us. I remember late Dr Dapo Tejuoso built the post office, built the water corporation.

We even have Ogun State University, Obafemi Awolowo College of Health Sciences, Ikenne campus. We committed, by valuation, this year, what we have committed here is over N2 billion in terms of infrastructure and others. We don’t have a single structure that was built by any other person in Remoland, because it is the Remo campus, Ikenne.

Aside from that, when you talk of school, solely, Ikenne community established Ikenne Community High School in 1970—’79 or thereabout. But the first set was 1984. We started with our former town hall, now palace. That was what they started with. It took off there, till where they are at present location.

People in Ikenne, we compete to contribute to developments. It is not when you are called. Late Chief Obafemi Awolowo did a very big laboratory, which was the take-off for the medical school of Ogun State University, now Olabisi Onabanjo University.

You talk of Mama HID Awolowo, who built and equipped the paediatric ward at Ikenne General Hospital. You talk of the Ikenne Ladies Progress; that is the club of your chairman, Ambassador Tokunbo Awolowo Dosumu, built and equipped a complete outpatient clinic in Ikenne General Hospital. The general hospital was built by Ikenne. The theater and everything was done exclusively by Ikenne.

We just commissioned the Ikenne Area Command of Nigeria Police Force, built by the community. That one was built solely by Honourable Kunle Soname, OFR.

Even yesterday, my own club, Ereke Klobb Star Club International, when we noticed that our primary health care centre was lacking, the doctors complained that they didn’t have a place to reside. So, we now feel that, what do we do? I just called my social club. We built a doctors’ residence, which was commissioned yesterday.

In your introduction, you mentioned being an educationist, what have been the impacts of your series of projects on young people and the children of Ikenne Remo in terms of education and youth development?

I had said that a whole school was built. Aside from that, all the schools in Ikenne are being touched in one way or the other. In terms of infrastructural development and support, this year, that’s the reason why we put education program in the lineup, whereby we encourage those children, essay, and debate, quiz competition for primary school, spelling bee, so that they can compete for outside the town, in local government, or even in the country, or outside the country.

Junior Education Technician Scientists. That’s a JETS program. We introduced it into the program, and we are seeing our children that are developed from that place to compete outside the town and represent their school.

So, we are lovers of education. We have contributed a lot to developmental education in this community and Remo at large.