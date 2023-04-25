With a few days left to the commencement of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) proceeding, Labour Party has raised the alarm over a plot by a breakaway faction of the party to scuttle its ongoing suit against the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

Acting National Publicity Secretary of the party, Pastor Obiora Ifoh, in a statement signed Tuesday, said the breakaway faction of the party led by the suspended Deputy National Chairman, Lamidi Apapa are masterminds of this “evil act”.

“Just this morning, our legal team was confronted by the stark revelation that these men have advanced their plot by approaching all the tribunals where our numerous candidates lodged their election petitions arising from the recently held general election.

“Alongside Lamidi Apapa on the plot to frustrate Labour Party’s destined victory in the tribunals and also to derail the fledging democracy are some of the suspended members including the Samuel Akingbade, Gbenga Daramola, Anselem Eragbe and Abayomi Arabambi erstwhile National Legal Adviser, National Financial Secretary, National Youth Leader and National Publicity Secretary respectively amongst others.

“Recall that the leadership of the Labour Party has been swimming through the murky waters of conspiracy, treachery and sabotage orchestrated by these former officers of the party.

“We had long suspected that moles were planted to sabotage the efforts of the party to offer Nigerians an alternative to the wicked and clueless governance in place today, but the desperation to satisfy their pay master are beginning to threaten our common peace and of course our democracy,” the statement partly read.

The party also called on the Police, Department of State Service (DSS) and Economic Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) to “quickly apprehend and question these agents of destruction before they succeed in igniting the nation”.

The Apapa-led faction has, however, not yet reacted to the claim as at the time of filing this report.

