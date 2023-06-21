The United Nations International Children Emergency Fund has assured the people and government of Sokoto State of continuous collaboration for the benefit of the people of the state.

The country representative of the agency, Ms. Christian Munduate, stated this on Wednesday during a courtesy visit to the state governor, Ahmed Aliyu, in his office.

She explained that UNICEF has been partnering with the state for a long time, assuring the state government of adequate support to the present administration in the State.

According to Munduate, “Our support is not about provision of funds but also in the technical support especially in the education sector.

“We learned education and health sector are some of the major agenda of your administration, and we are offering our support to give you technical.

“Let me also use this medium to tell you we have a memorandum of understanding with the state government and we are hopeful that with you, we can move faster on it”

Speaking in his remarks, the state governor, Ahmed Aliyu, commend Unicef for always standing by the state in terms of collaboration especially in both the health and education sector.

Aliyu however assured the Unicef team that his administration will continue to work with the agency and other international donor agencies in order to achieve its agenda for the state.

The country representative had earlier visited the primary health centre in Gagi, Sokoto South local government as well as Nana Khadija Centre, two of the health centres provided with support by the agency in the State.

