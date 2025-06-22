Our strikes on Iran were ‘intentionally ’limited’—US Defense Secretary

US Defense Secretary, Pete Hegseth said Sunday that American airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities were “intentionally limited,” even as fears of a broader conflict in the Middle East continue to grow.

The U.S. launched precision strikes on three key Iranian nuclear sites Saturday night.

The move marked a major escalation, drawing sharp international attention and political debate at home.

“Well, anything can happen in conflict. We acknowledge that, but the scope of this was intentionally limited,” Hegseth said during a Pentagon press conference.

He was joined by Gen. Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Hegseth emphasized that the goal of the operation was not to remove Iran’s leadership.

Instead, he said the focus was on degrading Iran’s nuclear capabilities while preserving space for diplomacy.

“They understand precisely what the American position is, precisely what steps they can take to allow for peace, and we hope they do so,” he said.

He added that communication channels with Iran—both public and private—remain open.

The secretary also made clear that the strikes avoided targeting Iran’s military personnel and civilian areas.

“The United States does not seek war,” Hegseth said.

“But let me be clear, we will act swiftly and decisively when our people, our partners, or our interests are threatened.”

His message echoed President Donald Trump’s warning the night before.

“There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran, far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days,” Trump said from the White House.

“Remember, there are many targets left. Tonight’s was the most difficult of them all by far, and perhaps the most lethal.”

“But if peace does not come quickly,” he added, “we will go after those other targets with precision, speed and skill. Most of them can be taken out in a matter of minutes.”

Vice President JD Vance recently reinforced the administration’s stance.

“We’re not at war with Iran, Jon. We’re at war with Iran’s nuclear program,” he said.

Still, the strikes triggered backlash in Washington.

Many Democrats—and even some Republicans—voiced concern, questioning both the legality and strategic wisdom of the operation.

“Donald Trump promised to bring peace to the Middle East. He has failed to deliver on that promise,” said House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York.

“The risk of war has now dramatically increased, and I pray for the safety of our troops in the region who have been put in harm’s way,” he added.

