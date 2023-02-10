The Nollywood movie legend, Nkem Owoh aka Osuofia, on Thursday described Nigerian movies’ stories as far better than that of their Bollywood and Hollywood counterparts.

Osuofia made the remark in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu.

According to him, Nigerian movies present real-life stories and happenings around them, so it is wrong to compare the quality of Nigerian films with those coming from advanced countries.

He said that Nigerian film producers were only using technology imported from such advanced countries.

“The storyline we take is better than any story from any woods, we don’t have the technology, but we have the story.

“We are a third-world country coming up, and people should give us kudos for the level we have attained.

“I believe, with the stories and creativity among us, if we get the needed technology, we will go places”.

The thespian stated that with the available technology in place, Nollywood had been to the next level of improvement.

Osuofia, who rated Nollywood high, said, “If you check the time and how we started, you give kudos because we are making tremendous progress in the industry.

“With the kind of technology we have now, I believe Nollywood has a very far distance to go positively”.

He, however, called for patience among upcoming actors, saying they should follow their progress gradually.





“If it is not your calling, move away,” Owoh said.

