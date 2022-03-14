Our staff are greatest ministry resources ― Fashola

Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola has described the professionals of the ministry as the greatest resource that drive the successes of the various projects it engages in Nigeria.

Fashola said this in Abuja, on Monday as he remarked at the 2020 Recognition and Award Ceremony for staff of the Ministry in Abuja where 37 awardees were recognized in various categories of excellence while delivering on their mandate of public service.

Fashola said: “It is a well-known fact that the single most important resource of any organization is the human resource? And the government is no exception in this one and it requires highly professional competence and results-oriented workforce with the impetus to effectively discharge through for the attainment of its objectivity.”

Fashola said the efficient service delivery as a demand from the public is made possible by the human resource of the ministry whose skill set is continually being sharpened to fit the contemporary challenge that arose as they work.

Fashola who said the individual in the workforce may not have been given their rightful place in the public service noted that the federal civil service developed programmes such as this to acknowledge their brilliant but silent roles in nation-building.

He noted that the Performance Management systems and rewards and recognition system was a good incentive to recognise one of their effective works.

The Minister of works said the ministry would not rest on its oars but would continue to deepen our good culture of improved service nationwide.

“We will all continue to maintain the reputation of effective service delivery, for which the federal minister of works is known in the public service.

The Nigerian Head of Service, Mrs Folashade Yemi-Esan commended the ministry for the tenacity of its staff despite the Covid 19 break, which slowed the global activities.

Her words: “I am even more excited to note that despite the challenges that came with the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 in particular, some staff of the Ministry still displayed a high sense of duty and responsibility worthy of recognition.

“I wish to thank the Honourable Ministers and the Permanent Secretary for ensuring that this 2020 Recognition And Reward ceremony took place in spite of all the Challenges. It is always better to be late than never.

Thirty persons were recognized for their roles in ensuring service delivery as they performed their respective roles that projected the Ministry’s mandate to Nigerians.

Among these are 24 persons who were in the management category. The awardees reflected the various professional services represented in the ministry such as Highway, Transport, Legal Unit, Architectural, Information Communications Technology, Town planning and the Press and Public Relations Units and Urban and Regional Development, Material and Geotechnical and Quality Control etc.

Mr. Henry David who was recognized as best performing officer in the Press and Public Relations Unit said the award would serve as a push for many awardees who were surprised when they were told they had been nominated for the award.

