Omowunmi Aloba, widow of the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba aka MohBad, in a series of posts on Instagram mourned the sudden passing of her husband and father to their five-month old son, Liam.

Omowunmi, a linguist as described on her Instagram bio, shared a series of photos recounting their lives together before his sudden passing on Tuesday.

In one of the posts shared Wednesday, the 24-year- old wrote, “Laim is just five months today, where do I start from?.”

In another post, Omowunmi wrote, “Somebody should help me I can’t do this alone.

“We had so many plans, two responsibilities have now become one. You were my ride or die, I tried my best to make you stay, Ilerioluwa. I don’t wish this type of pain on anyone.”