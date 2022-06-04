Our social media rise, indication of Nigerians’ desire for change ― Labour Party

The Twitter handle of the Labour Party has witnessed a rise to 89,900 followers on Saturday morning, as followers of Peter Obi have taken on following the presidential candidate of the labour party to his new platform.

Chairman, Labour Party LP, Barr. Julius Abure described the rising profile of the Labour Party Twitter handle on social media as an indication of the desire of Nigerians to have a better country.

The chairman of the Party told the Tribune Online in an exclusive interview that the population who have found a voice and true representation in the new face of the party are determined to express themselves through the party for a better country.

Abure who spoke to our correspondent in a telephone interview said, Nigerians are desirous of a genuine change and are determined to ensure that they retire the ruling class and birth a leader that represents them.

He pointed out that they have confidence in the presidential candidate of the party who would be the symbol of the party and a new Nigeria on the ballot come February 2023 for the presidential election.

His words: “This means that the party is becoming Bigger and is an indication that Nigeria is tired of the ruling class.





“Is an indication that the people want a change and that change, can come through Labour Party and through Mr Peter Obi our presidential candidate.

The Twitter handle of the Labour Party witnessed a sharp rise on Friday, as the presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi announced a new Twitter account for the Labour Party @NGLabour.

The account’s followers had reached over 73k followers in 12 hours on Friday. The figure rose to 89,900, 24 hours later.

