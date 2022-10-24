Our self- service feature, designed to promote local businesses, brands–Glovo

Multi-category delivery player, Glovo, has stated that the intention of its self-service sign-up feature is intentionally designed to grow and manage local businesses, brands.

Designed as a user-friendly and easy-to-navigate process, the self-service sign-up feature presents three simple steps for businesses to partner with Glovo.

This, according to the company, includes providing context on the company, uploading the relevant menu/catalog, as well as going through the on-boarding process, and receiving orders.

The General Manager, Glovo Nigeria, Lorenzo Mayol stated that the primary focus of the company is to empower thousands of local businesses to go digital. This, Mayol argued, had become imperative since the SMEs constitute the mainstay of the national economy; hence the need to empower such critical sector.

“There are no doubts that SME industries are the mainstay of the national economy, providing employment opportunities and contributing to the wider economic growth.

“At Glovo, we aim to empower thousands of local businesses to go digital. Through our integrated solutions, we want to become the best digital ally for local businesses because local entrepreneurs and economies matter to us,” he stated.

Mayol added that beyond offering delivery services, the company had also designed its offerings for local businesses to find all they need to increase their sales, grow and manage their businesses.

He noted that with the partnership, businesses would be well-positioned to reap vast benefits ranging from having access to more customers and increased orders, to wider reach and visibility, through the company’s variety of marketing and communication initiatives.

Mayol stated that the company, since making its debut in Nigeria, in 2021, had garnered over 1,500 active partners with 98% SMEs and 2% chains including leading local brands.

