Our scholarship awards now cover students nationwide, says Olashore foundation

THE Olashore International School Association (OISA) Foundation has expanded the scope of its annual scholarship opportunities at both Olashore International School and Iloko Model College, Iloko- Ijesha, Osun State, to cover brilliant but indigent students from across the çountry.

Before now, the scholarship scheme was originally dedicated to children from Iloko-Ijesha community before extending it to cover people from Oriade Local Government Area and then the entire people of Osun State.

A member of Board of Trustees of the foundation, Prince Abimbola Olashore, explained this on Tuesday, in Lagos, at a news conference to highlight activities marking the 10th memorial anniversary of Oba Oladele Olashore, the late Owaloko of Iloko-Ijesha and founder of Olashore International School.

Prince Olashore said the essence of expanding the scope of the full scholarship award to cover the entire country is to help equip many more brilliant students from the underprivileged homes, but with the right knowledge and skills to achieve their dreams and aspirations for life.

He said no fewer than 20 indigent students are expected to benefit from the scholarship at both schools on a yearly basis.

He said the Foundation which is being run independently of Olashore International School is also helping adolescent students across Nigeria in mental wellness to keep them mentally and emotionally fit so as to be able to maximise their potentials in their academic pursuits.





He said the foundation believes strongly that children with a solid educational background and in a good state of mental wellness have better chances of growing up to become responsible adults that will contribute meaningfully to nation building.

He said up to six previous beneficiaries of the scholarship had graduated from the school and now in higher institutions undergoing different courses.

He said one of them, who is currently a final year student at Pan-Atlantic University Lagos is also enjoying a scholarship given by PAU just due to his exceptionally brilliant performance in the secondary school and the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination(UTME).

Speaking on the 10th memorial anniversary of Oba Olashore, Prince Olashore said a memorial lecture with the theme “Leadership and Service” will be delivered on Monday, June 20, in Lagos by the Chairman of Fate Foundation, Mr Fola Adeola while Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the Sarkin Sudan of Wurno, Amb. Shehu Malami will be the keynote speaker and the chairman of the occasion, respectively

He also noted that a church thanksgiving service would also be held in the honour of the late monarch this Saturday in Iloko-Ijesha, Osun State.

Prince Olashore said the ideals of their late father to impact the society positively would continue to be pursued vigorously by the family particularly through OISA Foundation.