Our roads are not safe for travelling, says RTEAN

The leadership of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), has disclosed that roads in the country especially in the Northern part of the country are not safe for travelling saying because of that it has affected its members as well as the economy.

This was even as he said, the transport sector has contributed a lot to the development of the nation’s economy.

The Deputy National President, Administration, Ambassador Muhammed Abubakar Bishara asserted this during the inauguration of the eighteen elected chapels of the Kaduna state Branch on Wednesday.

Bishara who described transportation as the mover of the economy further explained that what RTEAN is doing now is to sensitise its members on how to contribute to the economic growth and development of the nation.

Though, he said, in recent times, insecurity has greatly affected the operations of their members, especially in the northern part of the country.

“If the roads are not safe, definitely it will affect the economy, and that is the situation we are in now in the country.

“We are already collaborating with the security agencies and other relevant stakeholders to ensure that the roads are safe for the commuters and our members,” Bishara explained.

He urged the members of the union to be more dedicated and ensure a high level of discipline, just as he enjoined the members to always liaise with the various law enforcement agents for the maintenance of law and order.

The Director of Finance, Kaduna State Transport Regulatory Authority (KASTRA), Lawal Musa who issued certificates of return to the 196 newly elected Executive of Kaduna State RTEAN on behalf of the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, noted that Government was putting more effort in ensuring the smooth running of the transportation sector in the state.

While congratulating the newly elected exco, he said that the state

was proud of all the transport unions, saying that they had always cooperated with the state and urged more.

In his closing remarks, the Chairman of the RTEAN Kaduna Branch, Adamu Zubairu Jalaluddeen, thanked the state government for its support of the Union.

