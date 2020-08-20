The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Nigeria, on Thursday, debunked a report in some social media platforms, claiming that its question papers of some subjects in the ongoing 2020 school-based West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) were leaked ahead of schedules and that the Head of National Office of the organisation in Nigeria, Mr Patrick Areghan, confirmed same to them during the interview, saying the report were blatant lies.

The acting head of Public Affairs Department of the examination body in Nigeria, Mr Demianus Ojijeogu, refuted the report in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday.

He said the council reaction to this repirt was necessary to put the record in the right perspective in the interest of law-abiding candidates of its exam and the general public.

He explained that what happened according to WAEC investigations was that some unpatriotic supervisors\invigilators, and in some cases, candidates, screened shot the question papers when the examination was in progress and forwarded same to their outside collaborators who quickly provided answers to those questions and sent to their subscribers via rogue websites, SMS and Whatsapp.

He said the use of cell phone was allowed only for supervisors in case of emergency but that some of them are now using the opportunity to perpetrate fraudulent practice, disclosing that those who were caught in the dubious act in Bauchi, Nasarawa and Rivers States had already been handed over to the police for prosecution.

Mr Ojijeogu, however, reaffirmed that WAEC would never for anything condone any form of malpractice in its exams and therefore warned all those with such thought to jettison it as the organisation would not take it lightly with whoever that is caught.

He also advised media platforms that doing what he termed sensational and irresponsible journalism to desist from the practice as such would only mislead the public and not in any way help the society.

He said the integrity of WAEC ongoing exam just like those before it would never be compromised.

