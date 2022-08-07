Our priority should be fighting against insecurity, not 2023 elections ― Alawe

The Alawe of Ilawe-Ekiti, in Ekiti South West Local Government Area of Ekiti State, Oba Adebanji Ajibade Alabi, has called on the citizens and the government to prioritise the fight against the rising cases of insecurity across the country instead of discussions on the 2023 general elections.

The first-class traditional ruler who spoke at the weekend in Ilawe-Ekiti during the end of three-day fasting and prayer which attracted both Christian and Muslim faithful in the community noted that successful elections could only hold in an atmosphere of peace and that the earlier the government and the citizens collaborate to end the insecurity the better for the nation.

Alawe at the prayer session organised by the Christan Association of Nigeria stressed that Nigerians should focus on the insecurity issues confronting the nation above all issues warning that, ” all hands must be on deck to save Nigeria from the serious security problems facing the nation which may be calamitous if not addressed.”

The foremost traditional ruler, according to a statement by his media adviser, Chief Ajibade Olubunmi, however, urged the federal and state governments, “to always carry along traditional rulers of the various communities on steps taken to fight insecurity in the nation.”

Oba Alabi advised religious leaders in the country to shun religious bigotry and intolerance in all their activities noting that, “since we are all Nigerians, we should live together in peace and support the government in bringing peace to Nigeria.”

The immediate past chairman of the state council of traditional rulers who prayed for peace and progress in Ilawe Ekiti condemned the poor electricity supply to the town by the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) adding that he had made representation to the company.

