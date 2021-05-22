Our priority is to make political stakeholders fulfil election promises, says Osun interparty advisory council chair

The chairman, Osun State interparty advisory council, Mr Wale Adebayo has hinted that the council’s priority is to ensure political stakeholders fulfil promises made done the election campaign.

Adebayo noted that fulfilling election promises is one of the aims of the council, adding that it is the only way to have more development in the country.

He said this during an interview with Tribune Online on Friday where he noted that the council is also aimed at reconciling active political parties in the state.

The council chairman added that the group has set up a 9 point agenda that seeks to promote the wholeness of its agenda across every region of the state.

He, however, bemoaned the recent attacks on INEC offices and the security situation of the country.

Adebayo, therefore, stated that a peace summit will be organised in July to discuss security issues and also a sensitisation programme will be organised on security awareness during the summit.

