Our priority is to make political stakeholders fulfil election promises, says Osun interparty advisory council chair

Latest News
By Rukiyat Bakare
political stakeholders

The chairman, Osun State interparty advisory council, Mr Wale Adebayo has hinted that the council’s priority is to ensure political stakeholders fulfil promises made done the election campaign.

Adebayo noted that fulfilling election promises is one of the aims of the council, adding that it is the only way to have more development in the country.

He said this during an interview with Tribune Online on Friday where he noted that the council is also aimed at reconciling active political parties in the state.

The council chairman added that the group has set up a 9 point agenda that seeks to promote the wholeness of its agenda across every region of the state.

He, however, bemoaned the recent attacks on INEC offices and the security situation of the country.

Adebayo, therefore, stated that a peace summit will be organised in July to discuss security issues and also a sensitisation programme will be organised on security awareness during the summit.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…political stakeholders  political stakeholders

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…political stakeholders  political stakeholders

BUY OR SELL YOUR CAR IN 5 MINUTES WITH 2020CARS.NET CLICK HERE.
YOUR NEW CAR CONNECTS IN NIGERIA.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Latest News

Be practical with your resolutions on banning of open grazing, Yoruba Youth Assembly…

Latest News

PDP Governors’ forum mourns late COAS, Lt. Gen. Attahiru, others

Latest News

Plane crash: Church, Mosque hold funeral services, prayers for Attahiru, 10 others in…

Latest News

Oyo LG poll: Election into Ido LG suspended

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More