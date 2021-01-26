Our people cannot continue to live in fear ― Akeredolu

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, on Tuesday, said that the people of the state cannot continue to live in fear over the cases of kidnapping, robbery and other criminal activities in the state.

Akeredolu who stated this during the visit of the newly posted Assistant Inspector General of Police for Zone 17, headquartered in Akure, Isaac Akinmoyede, and the new Brigade commander of the 32 Artillery, Owena Cantonment, Brig-Gen Raymond Utsaha to his office expressed his administration determination to combat crimes and criminals in the state.

Akeredolu who called for the cooperation of the new AIG and Brigade Commander with other security agencies in the state for optimum performance noted that insecurity can be tackled in a different way when there are collaborative efforts.

He commended the police for the measure of cooperation given to the state security network known as Amotekun Corps and said: “We have great challenges. We need all hands on deck. Our challenges are enormous. Top of it is the issue of kidnapping.

“We can not continue to live in fears. It is our constitutional responsibility as governor and as police to prevent crimes and guarantee the security of lives and property of our people.”

The governor assured the new AIG and the Brigade commander of a good working relationship as extended to their predecessors in office.

In his response, Akinmoyede commended the state government and the governor over the support and cooperation enjoyed by the newly created zone 17 and the state command.

He said:”I want to thank you for the cooperation that the Nigeria police Ondo state command has been receiving from your office. I have had an extensive briefing from the commissioner of police and he spoke well of your efforts. I thank you for the progress made so far on zone 17 headquarters.”

The AIG assured the governor and the people of the state his readiness to cooperate with Amotekun and synergise with other security agencies in the state.

The Outgone Brigade Commander of 32 Artillery, Brig. Gen. Zakari Abubakar also appreciated the governor for his massive support for the command in the state.

He said: ”I want to thank you for so many reasons. For your enormous support for the 32 artillery. From the road construction in the barrack. Identifying with us. You gave loans to the families of the fallen heroes and so many promises to the living heroes so that they won’t be forgotten.

“Since the assumption of office, I have benefited a lot from your administration. I want to indulge and request from you that all the assistants and cooperation you have given to me, please extend it to my successors.”

The new Brigade Commander, Brig Gen Raymond, assured the governor of his commitment to the peace and crime-free State.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

