Our partnership with govt on affordable housing yielding results —Olubukola

The promoter of the foremost real estate company in Nigeria, BSTAN Homes and Properties Limited, Dr Becky Olubukola, said the partnership of the firm with government on affordable housing has been yielding positive results.

Speaking during a press conference heralding the 7th edition of the National House Fair, Lagos edition, Olubukola said that the organization has taken it upon itself to create an avenue that will make middle class workers and artisans become home owners with ease.

“We have come to organise the Lagos edition of National House Fair with the aim of producing basic shelter for people at affordable rates. The government cannot do it alone, private public participation and workable policies that will support people are some of the things that we need.

“We started this project six years ago and we have recorded remarkable success in the real estate business. The 6th edition was held in Abuja recently where ten (10) participants won a plot of land each.

“We have since built about 28,000 units of houses and we plan to reach 50,000 housing units as well as expand to other African nations that have been inviting us,” she explained.

Olubukola stated further that Nigerians would not need to break a bank to own a house as there are different housing schemes for bankers, medical personnel, traders, teachers, civil servants, youths and artisans, that can make subscriber own a house and spread the payment over seven years through monthly payment plans.

She said the objective of the event scheduled to hold on December 1st, 2022 at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos was to bring affordable, accessible and functional housing to low income earners without stress.


Coordinators, Lagos and Abuja National House Fair, Mr Tolu Oluwo and  Mrs Abimbola Adewumi, respectively,  expressed that the company has been making remarkable progress in the creation of affordable house for the people.

Adewumi said “We have been adding value to the real estate sector and we promise to do more.”

She said that there would be a raffle draw at the event, where plots of land will be given freely to winners, adding that other participants will win consolation prices.

