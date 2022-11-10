Our opponents directionless, confused ― Tinubu

All Progressives Congress (APC)’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, says his opponents in the race for the country’s topmost position, are confused and lack direction.

The presidential candidate promised to revamp the multimillion naira moribund Ajaokuta Steel Company in Kogi State and transform the solid mineral sector as alternative revenue sources as well as consolidating on the progress so far made in agriculture by the APC-led administration.

Speaking during a town hall meeting with mining and agro-processing stakeholders in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital on Thursday, Tinubu also pledged to eliminate the lingering fears over insecurity and also end poverty.

The former governor of Lagos State said his opponents rather than articulating issue-based campaigns, are resorting to open attack on persons and personalities, adding that they lacked focus and direction.

Apparently referring to the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s administration in the past, he said they squandered the goodwill and betrayed the trust bestowed on them by masses of the country.

He said his administration would prioritise the resuscitation of the nation’s economy through the development of the solid mineral sector.

He said, “We shall allow the desperate, devoid-of-substance campaigns of others engage in divisive identity politics and the promotion of untruths and ugly rumours.

“We, the APC, shall continue to stand before the Nigerian people to discuss the real issues of the day and offer insight into the policy solutions we intend to deploy to solve them. In this, we remain the best and only hope for progressive good governance in Nigeria.

“Few nations are as well-endowed as Nigeria, given our industrious, energetic population and our vast inventory of land, water and natural resources. Our beloved nation has abundant, commercially viable solid mineral deposits such as coal, limestone, iron ore, bitumen, lead, zinc, gold and a variety of gemstones.

“It is the obligation of government to use these gifts wisely to benefit the nation and improve the living standards of the average Nigerian.”

The presidential candidate said the solid mineral sector alone can turn around the fortune of the country, noting that Ajaokuta Steel Company would become operational and be contributing to the country’s GDP.

He said, “We seek to turn this economy into a more active engine of growth, productivity, jobs and income. We seek to establish a broad-based economy that ensures broadly-shared prosperity for all.

“Solid minerals and mining will play key roles in our campaign toward prosperity and our economic offensive against poverty and underdevelopment.

“The solid minerals sector contributed less than 1% to our GDP in 2020. We need to increase this amount every year. My administration will develop the solid minerals sector, establishing policies that will encourage investment for growth in that sector.





“My administration will ensure the full completion and operation of the Ajaokuta Steel Company under a viable Public-Private Partnership structure.”

He said his administration would focus on expanding the development of agro-industry to boost domestic food production and enable our farmers and industrialists to add value to their products.

He noted that his agricultural policy encompasses the creation of storage facilities, affordable farm loans and mortgages, creation of modern agricultural hubs in each geopolitical zone amid other measures.

Also speaking, National chairman of APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu boasted that Tinubu would be sworn in as next president of the country on May 29, 2023.

He said nothing excerpt God will stop the transition between President Muhammadu Buhari and Tinubu in 2023.

He said he was merely reechoing what Buhari said a few days ago, that Tinubu was just waiting to be sworn in.

He noted that the words of President Buhari, who is the leader and father of the nation was an endorsement, which would come to pass.

Adamu said looking at the presidential candidates in the race and overwhelming support Tinubu enjoyed across the country, there’s no doubt that the former governor of Lagos State would be the next president of the country.

In his welcome address, Nasarawa State Governor Sule said Tinubu’s engagement with the mining community would also afford the opportunity to know the economic potentials of State in mining and agricultural.

The Governor listed 20 solid minerals in commercial quantity in the state which include lead, gold, Barite, marble, and zinc among others.

“I thank Asiwaju Tinubu for visiting our states and our people have always wanted to see you to ask you questions and you are here to answer their questions,” he said.

Also, the Director General of Tinubu/Shettima campaign, Simon Lalong described Tinubu as a man of integrity with untainted record.

The Plateau State Governor said Tinubu as next President of Nigeria would developed the huge solid mineral deposits which are in abundance in Nasarawa and other north central states, but remained untapped with attendant insecurity caused by illegal miners.

