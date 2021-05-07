Our motive was not to kill but to make money, Kidnappers tell Yagba chairman

The abducted council chairman of Yagba West Local government chairman in Kogi State, Mr Pius Kolawole, who was kidnapped last week Saturday but regained his freedom has given insights into what happened on that faithful day.

Kolawole who was released by his abductors late hour of Wednesday night has since been reunited with his family.

Narating his ordeal in Egbe during a visit to the late State Pension Commissioner house, Solomon Adebayo who was shot dead by the kidnappears, Kolawole said they were abducted at the military checkpoint between Kogi and Kwara State, which was abandoned after the military were recalled from the road.

He said early in the morning of Saturday while moving to Ilorin, they saw some vigilantees from Kwara state at the checkpoint and on inquiring, they were informed that some armed robbers had early robbed at the scene.

Kolawole said he quickly called the vigilantees from his council area to come to the place, “While we were returning, we sigthed the kidnappers. Our initial thought was that it must have been the same vigilantees group in the morning that were there; not until we got there and heard gunshot from behind. Then those whom we thought were vigilantees turned out to be our abductors.

“Our police Orderly immediately engaged them in a shot out, but when it was obvious that they were more than him, he dashed into the bush to escape.”

The chairman said the State pension commissioner, Solomon Adebayo was already hit by the exchange of gunshot between the kidnappers and the police Orderly, “I just heard him (Solomon) saying “what kind of thing is this, what kind of things is this.”

Kolawole said he pretended to be dead, as he was already stained by the pension commissioner’s blood, but was surprised when one of the kidnappers tapped him and said, “Follow us, nothing do you.”

The chairman said he was surrounded in the bush with 10 of the kidnappers, “Nine of them were constantly with gun. It was the one without gun that was controlling activities in the bush.”

He said the Kidnappers however apologised to him for the killing of the Pencom commissioner, telling him his (Solomon) death was a minus to them too; as they would have received more ransom if he were alive, as their motive was not to kill but to make money.

The chairman said he was surprised that the kidnappers were also telling him some things they know about him.

