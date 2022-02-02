Our members not responsible for adulterated fuel in circulation ― Ibadan Depot IPMAN Chair

Following complaints by vehicle owners and other users of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petrol that the fuel suspected to be adulterated being dispensed at some fuel stations in some parts of Oyo, Osun states and environs are causing damage to their vehicles, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Ibadan Depot, has said that its members are not responsible for the problem.

Speaking with Tribune Online, on Wednesday, IPMAN Chairman, Ibadan Depot, the body which superintends over the affairs of the association in Oyo, Osun States and environs, Alhaji Bukola Mutiu, noted that IPMAN discovered that for some weeks, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), is not having enough fuel to supply conventional fuel depot such as Ibadan Depot.

He said: “We have not been loading for quite some time and that requires that we have to look for fuel from other sources and the alternative sources are the private depot located in Lagos and Warri. Getting there, we cannot have access to so many things up to the standard we have at our own depot.

“What are the standards? We cannot go to their laboratory, At Ibadan Depot, before tankers start loading, the laboratory department of NNPC would check what and what they want to load, that is, density and flashing point. When some of our members get to the private depot, they will not be able to discover what they are taking out of the place.

“We are having challenges and we want the general public to know that we are not the ones responsible for the adulteration of the product. It has spread beyond Oyo and Osun States that IPMAN Ibadan Depot covers. We heard in Lagos as well and some parts in Abuja.”

Mutiu, further stated: “Some tankers load sludge, chemical and adulterated fuel with water. The unfortunate part of it is that nobody will know until the fuel gets to the station because mere looking at the petroleum product physically, you will conclude that it is the normal fuel, but after three to four hours of discharge, it will begin to transform into sludge, chemical or water.

“In the case of adulterated fuel with water, we have what we use at various fuel stations to determine whether water is in the petrol or not, we call it water paste. But this adulterated fuel from these private depots would not show whether there is water in it or not.

“As the IPMAN Chairman, Ibadan Depot, I want the general public to know that my members are not the ones adulterating the fuel damaging people’s vehicles. It is what we are being supplied from the private depots in Lagos that led to what is happening.”

He also informed that when the association identified the problem, it reported to the NNPC and the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) of which they said work is ongoing to address the situation.

Mutiu also noted: “We have also taken steps to check all fuel stations within our jurisdiction, so if you see any fuel station that is not selling it may be as a result of our action towards making sure that fuel users get the best.

“As a marketer and Chairman of IPMAN Ibadan Depot, I want to on behalf of my members appreciate the leadership of NNPC and we want to urge them to work out modalities with a view to make NNPC Ibadan Depot become active again. If we are having a regular supply of products here, there won’t be a problem of adulterated fuel.

“Also, by not having product here, it affects a lot of livelihoods because there are so many people who depend solely on business activities at the depot to survive. Continuous inactivity at the depot will result in loss of jobs and this would have a negative effect on society.”