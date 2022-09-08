Our members losing jobs in numbers because of oil theft ― PENGASSAN

Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has threatened to embark on a fierce industrial action that will cripple economic activities in the country if President Muhammadu Buhari, fails to take result-oriented action to end the menace and by extension stop the ongoing retrenchment of Nigerian workers in the sector.

PENGASSEN President, Festus Osifo said this when he addressed the media and teeming members of the association at the Unity Fountain Abuja, during its rally against pipeline vandalism and oil theft.

Furthermore, Osifo said that a number of oil companies are folding up their operations in Nigeria because of the losses to oil theft and pipeline vandalism. He also noted that workers are tremendously affected by the menace, as the retrenchment of workers in the sector is out of control.

He retorted, “We have engaged the security agencies and some government agencies on the issue but unfortunately nothing serious has been done to mitigate the issue. We have also proffered solutions that will help end the menace of oil theft and vandalism which are causing the country so much. But all our advice seems to go on deaf ears, and that’s why we are on the streets today protesting.

“Government must develop the muscles and political will to go after oil thieves. The GMD of NNPC last week said that everybody is involved in the oil theft. Everybody he meant are the security agencies, some oil and gas workers, host communities and some other Nigerians.

Osifo further said: “We learn a few days ago that the Chief of Naval Staff made some beautiful statement, but this issue is beyond a statement. It is beyond blame games. As a Chief of Naval Staff, you send people to Niger Delta to go and man the waterways but the crude oil is still being stolen on a daily basis on the same waterways.

“Maybe at best, out of the 10 vessels that are stolen, you bring only one and said you have caught the people stealing oil, what then happened to the rest? So the rhetoric must stop. This is the time for us to act.”