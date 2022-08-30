Our main goal is to remove those creating problems for Nigeria ― SDP presidential candidate

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, says the main goal of the party is to remove those responsible for Nigeria’s problems in the forthcoming election.

He made the vow in a brief chat with journalists at the official inauguration of the SDP Campaign Office along Warri-Sapele Road, Delta State.

Adewole, who was at the event with Chief Kenneth Gbagi, the governorship candidate of the party in the state, said the problems of the country were perpetrated by those (in government) who have turned the suffering of the masses into a money-making venture.

He requested the votes of the electorate for a better Nigeria and Delta State, saying himself, Chief Gbagi and other party members are incorruptible.

“What is expected in the SDP is to find a pathway for Nigerians.

“From the president himself to the woman who is selling in the market, everybody seems to be at a loss why the country is aggrieved and the job of the SDP is to find a pathway to give the country hope that is based on plans.

“To find immediate and urgent answers to the problems of insecurity and poverty.

“To give the country a sense of unity and purpose so that we can begin a journey which we were supposed to start 30 years ago.

“That journey was suspended and we have been turning round in circles.

“The SDP has come again like Noah’s Ark to give us a new lease on life as a country.

“When we come in, the first thing is to remove the people who are causing the problem because the problems in Nigeria are not external or natural and structural. They are the problems of the government,” he averred.

Former Minister of Youth and Sports under President Muhammadu Buhari, Solomon Selcap Dalung, was at the event.

