Our leaders, don’t allow criminals to ruin this country

I want to plead with all Nigerian leaders, particularly our former head of states and former presidents, including all royal fathers in the country to convey a national meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari so as to deliberate on how to put an end to the incessant killing of innocent Nigerians.

The fact that Oba Israel Adeusi, the Olufon of Ifon in Ondo State and Madam Funke Olakunrin (daughter of Pa Reuben Fasoranti, leader of Afenifere and the 73 rice farmers in Borno State were killed by a group of criminals is indeed barbaric and unfortunate. There is a need to take urgent steps to curb this menace.

A number of victims of kidnapping are still being searched for by their family members while some have been murdered after paying ransoms. We all know that scores of people across the country, both high and low, have been murdered and kidnapped by hoodlums and criminals who released the fortunate ones among them after the payment of ransoms.

Nigerian leaders should not keep quiet at this critical time. Many Nigerians are afraid of travelling by road because of the fear of being kidnapped. Some farmers have abandoned their farms because of fear of being kidnapped by Fulani herdsmen. Enough is enough. I hereby appeal to all the leaders in the six geopolitical zones to speak with one voice and tell the president the truth in order to save this nation from being ruined by the criminals.

No one is expected to harbor criminals. This ongoing senseless killing in Nigeria must stop now. Nobody knows the next victim. I also urge the Federal Government and all security agencies to do their best in ensuring the safety and security of citizens as well as properties and to prevent further occurrence of various types of violent crimes that are now rampant in the nation.

Barrister Jimoh Mumin, Ibadan.

