‘Our landlord removed the iron sheets on our roof ’cos my husband refused to pay his rent’

Ile Tuntun Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State has adjourned judgment on a divorce suit brought before it by a woman, Bidemi Bamgbola against her husband, Adeyemi Bamgbola.

Bidemi, who dragged her husband to court, claimed that he was indifferent to her survival and that of their children while he failed to contribute to their education.

She added that Adeyemi apart from drinking himself to stupour and vomiting all over the house, was in the habit of bringing women to their matrimonial home.

The plaintiff declared that she no longer wanted to go further in her marriage with the defendant. She thus prayed the court to end their relationship.

Adeyemi agreed that their marriage be dissolved giving infidelity and deceit on the part of the plaintiff as the reason for his decision.

He added that she was a habitual liar.

The defendant appealed to the court not to grant the plaintiff custody of their two children. According to him, she would impart them negatively.

“My lord, I have tolerated my husband’s shameful behaviour enough. Adeyemi never stopped embarrassing me. He made me a source of ridicule in our compound and neighbourhood. I don’t love him any longer, “Bidemi stated while giving her evidence.

“My husband believes his duty is to make babies and not to take care of them.

“I went through hell the two times I was pregnant with our children because I had them through cesarean operation.

“My husband despite being a witness to my horrible experiences during pregnancy and at delivery, abandoned the children to me.

“My lord, I’m the one feeding and clothing our children. I enrolled both of them in school. Adeyemi doesn’t know how much I pay as our children’s school fees. He’s just not bothered.

“Adeyemi never contributed a dime towards paying the rent. I took loans to pay the rent on yearly basis to guide against being embarrassed by our landlord, who always threatened to throw us out if we delay in paying.

“He would fight me anytime I demand for a refund of this money. I, therefore, decided to stop paying it.

“My lord, our landlord having been patient with us for long took laws into his hands. He employed the service of a carpenter who removed the iron sheets on our roof.

“Adeyemi pleaded that I source for fund to pay the accumulated rent with a promise to pay me back and I did but he reneged on his promise like the other times.

“My lord, my husband wastes his resources on two things, alcohol and women.

“Adeyemi drinks himself to stupour almost on daily basis. He would drink, drive roughly home and vomit everywhere in our apartment. Any time he did this, I would stay awake almost throughout the night cleaning and scrubbing to rid our apartment of the horrible smell coming from his vomit.

“Adeyemi has no regard for me. He was in the habit of bringing other women to our home and always dared me to do my worst.

“My lord, my husband has caused me enough embarrassment. Our marriage has failed to work.

“I, therefore, entreat this honourable court to separate us,” the plaintiff stated.

Adeyemi in his evidence told the court: “My lord, I agree that Bidemi and I go our different ways. My marriage to her is the greatest mistake I ever made.

“It didn’t take me long after we got married to discover that she’s promiscuous.

“There had been many instances of her display of infidelity while the recent one was a pointer that she can never change.

“She was driving in front of me and there beside her in the car was a man. The way they were behaving left no doubt that they were lovers.

“I called and asked her where she was and she answered that she was arrested by a Federal Road Safety Corps official at a particular place.

“I was stunned at her lie and asked her two other times but she still repeated the same thing not knowing that I was right behind her.

“Angry, I pulled out behind her and crossed her in the front. She almost fainted when she saw me.

“I accosted my wife and her lover and an argument ensued. Her lover popularly called Jomo threatened to deal with me.

“A few weeks after this, I got a call from Iyaganku Police Station informing me that my wife was in detention.

“I rushed there and was told they arrested my wife in lieu of her lover, Jomo who was wanted. According to them, if Jomo learnt that my wife had been arrested, he would show up at the station.

“My lord, that was the last straw that broke the carmel’s back. It became clear to me that everyone knew that my wife was having an affair with Jomo.

“Bidemi and I had a fight after she was released which resulted in my leaving our home.

“My lord, immediately I left home, Bidemi changed the door to our apartment and threw my belongings out. Not long after that her parents moved in with her.

“My lord, Bidemi’s mother in particular was fond of taking sides with her any time we had a disagreement. She’s one of the reasons our marriage didn’t work,” he stated.

Adeyemi added that, “My lord, Bidemi lied that I neglected our children.

“I give them feeding allowance on regular basis. I told her to withdraw our children from private school and move them to public school because I couldn’t afford the fee but she refused.

“She also lied about the house rent. We were both paying it.

“My lord, all the property in the apartment belong to me, the electronics included.

“I pray the court after separating us to award me custody of our children and also rule that I remove all my property from our apartment,” the defendant stated.

Ruling on the matter after he had heard both parties, the court president, Chief Olasunkanmi Agbaje, adjourned the case.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

As Nigeria Enters The New Year, More People Die Of COVID-19

Last week, Nigeria recorded 55 new COVID-19 deaths which is the highest in over four months, Tribune Online analysis reveals. According to data sourced from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the last time Nigeria recorded more deaths than last week was the 59 deaths reported in the 32nd week of the pandemic (August 2 – August 8)…

[ICYMI] Minutes After Electoral College Elected Joe Biden, US Attorney General Resigns (Resignation Letter Inside)

A close ally of President Donald Trump and the United States Attorney General, William Barr, has resigned his appointment after holding a meeting with the president…

COVID-19 Vaccine To Arrive Nigeria End Of January — PTF

NATIONAL coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, has said the nation is expected to receive its first batch of the COVID-19 vaccines by the end of this month. Aliyu made the disclosure as a guest on ARISE News, on Sunday. Upon receipt of the vaccines, Aliyu said vaccination of the public, especially those that are vulnerable, the elderly…

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…

International Criminal Court Begins Probe Into Shooting Of #EndSARS Protesters In Nigeria

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has disclosed that it’s conducting a preliminary investigation into the recent #EndSARS protests in Nigeria, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) reported on Wednesday…