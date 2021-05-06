Our investments in education yielding positive results ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said on Thursday that his administration’s intervention in the education sector in the state has begun to yield positive results, disclosing that his government had so far completed over 1,097 projects covering 970 schools across the state within the last two years.

The governor said this during the commissioning of four Lagos State School infrastructure projects, just he expressed joy that students’ performance had improved in examinations, national and international competitions, among others.

The projects, which were commissioned, include a block of 18 classrooms with administrative offices, library, laboratory block, toilets, and borehole each at Igbobi Junior College, Somolu; Fazil Omar Senior High School, Iwaya; Onike Girls Junior High School, Yaba and Akintan Iwaya Junior Grammar School, Surulere.

“I am glad to note that our investment in the education sector has been yielding positive results. Our students’ performance has improved in examinations, national and international competitions. They also have improved morals, etiquette, and confidence in public speaking.

“Lagos State Public Schools have consistently emerged the overall best at the international Robotics Competition since 2015 and have continued to excellently represent Nigeria at this annual competition.

“Also, the Lagos State team emerged winners, and our state was one of the best at the 2021 National Junior Engineers, Technicians and Scientist (JETS) Competition, which took place at the National Mathematical Centre, Kwali between February 21 and 27. The state team won 11 medals and 10 Cups in various categories.

“At the recently concluded Maltina School Games, we emerged the Overall Best State, with our students clinching 21 Gold Medals. These and many other feats are a testament to the improvement in the quality and standard of education in our public schools,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor acknowledged the contributions of the state’s hardworking teachers to the success students had recorded, pointing out that the infrastructure being put in place in schools in the state would amount to nothing if they were not complemented by competent, dedicated and passionate teachers.

The State’s Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo, said the promise of the governor to deliberately focus on education as a major pillar in the Administration’s policy thrust — THEMES Agenda, had well been served within the two years period of the present administration.

According to her, this had been reflected in the “yearly increase in budgetary allocation; completion of all outstanding projects to the highest possible standards; investing in new schools; construction of new school buildings and upgrade of existing ones; and integrating technology into teaching and learning processes.”

She maintained that the ultimate goal was to ensure that all students in schools in the state received a good education under a good environment.

“It is indeed wonderful to see that these promises are being kept. In less than two years, the state has met every one of these promises to a significant extent,” the commissioner declared.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.