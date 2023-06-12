A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Femi Fani-Kayode, has hinted on possible appointment of the former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, as the new National Security Adviser (NSA).

The former Minister of Aviation, in a post on personal Twitter handle on Monday, shared pictures of himself, the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila and Ribadu among others.

“Had a great afternoon with my brothers Senator Mohammed Hassan, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu (our incoming NSA) and Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila (the Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu) today. We had a wonferful time. Thanks be to God,” he wrote.

However, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is yet to make any official appointment following that of former Benue State Governor, George Akume, who was appointed Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

Meanwhile, Fani-Kayode had in a tweet last week lambasted critics of Ribadu, who retired as a police officer, describing them as ignorant.

He tweeted: “Those that say only a military man can handle the position of NSA are ignorant.

“Amongst the best that held that position in our history were retired police and/or intelligence officers such as Umaru Shinkafi, Gambo Jimeta and Ismaila Gwarzo.

“I have no doubt that my brother Nuhu Ribadu, who is a retired police officer, once confirmed as NSA, will acquit himself well and follow in the footsteps of these three reverred men.”

