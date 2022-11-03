Our health mission has cut down on quackery —Oyo govt

COORDINATOR, Omituntun free health mission, Dr Wale Falana has said that the reduction in reports on quackery to the health ministry is a testimony that the state’s free health mission, now in its third quarter, had alleviated health problems across the state.

Dr Falana speaking at the Omituntun free health mission outreach to artisans and traders in Ibadan, held at the Lekan Salami Stadium on Wednesday in Ibadan said people now prefer to wait and seek health-care and surgeries at the quarterly Omituntun free health mission instead of patronising quacks.

Falana, also director of Secondary Health care and training, Oyo State Ministry of Health, stated “people know what to do and what not to do. Also, the issue of people going to quacks for treatment has been reduced. In my directorate, petitions against health practitioners have also reduced drastically.”

The medical doctor, who asked that individuals to patronise government hospitals or private hospitals licensed by the government when they fall ill, said the free medical mission had provided care for over 400,000 individuals in the 29 local government areas in this quarter.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, speaking through his information commissioner, Dr Wasiu Olatunbosun, said that targeting the artisans and marketmen and women was his government’s policy of leaving no one behind in access to medical care.

He stated that his government had also completed the refurbishing and rebuilding of 299 primary health centres in its bid to bring healthcare facilities closer to the people in the community just as the free medical outreach is meant to provide indigent individuals free surgeries.

Earlier, Director of Food, Water and Laboratory Services, Alhaja Afusat Akande, said individuals should avoid leaving their foods uncovered to prevent cockroaches and rats from contaminating them and exposing them to many diseases, including Lassa fever.

While stressing the need to take a balanced diet, and increase their fruit and vegetable intakes, she cautioned the traders on the use of chemical substances like carbide in the ripening of fruits.

In addition, she advised that individuals above the age of 40 to eat more fish and less of red meat to remain healthy.