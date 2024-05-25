Educationist and philanthropist, Mr. Dekunle Okunrinboye, of The Remi Okunrinboye Family Foundation shares insights into his vision and goals for the educational initiative in this interview by BIOLUWATIFE AKINYEMI.

What are the key components of this educational i®nitiative and how do you intend to implement it effectively?

Certainly, the programme will cover tuition fees, textbooks, school supplies and other essential learning materials for the beneficiary students. In addition, we will organise workshops, mentorship sessions and career guidance programmes to complement their academic journey and foster holistic growth. We can assure that the selection process will be transparent and merit-based, and this is targetted at ensuring that students with genuine passion for learning and in need of financial support have access to this opportunity.

How do you envision the impact of this initiative on the educational landscape of Ondo State and the lives of the students who will benefit from it?

I believe that this initiative has the potential to be a game-changer in the education sector of Ondo State. By investing in the education of these students, we are not only shaping their individual futures but also contributing to the overall development of our society. I am confident that the knowledge and skills they acquire during these three years will empower them to pursue higher education and become change-makers in their respective communities and beyond.

What is the inspiration behind your decision to offer free education to students in Ondo State?

My passion for education and my belief in the transformative power of knowledge have always been central to my philanthropic endeavours. I have witnessed firsthand the barriers that financial constraints pose to young students seeking to pursue their academic aspirations. By offering free education to students in JSS1 to JSS3 classes for three years, I hope to remove these obstacles and provide a pathway for these selected students to unlock their full potential.

What are your long-term goals and aspirations for this educational initiative beyond the initial three-year period?

My vision is to create a sustainable model for providing quality education to underserved students in Ondo State. While the initial focus is on JSS1 to JSS3 classes, I, through the foundation aim to expand the programme to reach more students across different educational levels in the future. I also plan to establish partnerships with schools, relevant government agencies, and other stakeholders to ensure the continuity and effectiveness of this initiative in the long run.

What about the Okunrinboye Foundation, what is its focus?

The initiative is a formation of all the Okunrinboye children and sponsored by The Remi Okunrinboye Family Foundation. This foundation is spearheaded by Senator Remi Okunrinboye and co-ordinated by Dekunle Okunrinboye. We are poised to make a significant impact on the lives of hundreds of students in the region.

