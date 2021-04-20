Our focus is to project the Ibadan city to the world with E4 Luxury -Samson

The brains behind one of the leading fashion outfits in the city of Ibadan E4 Luxury, Oyo State capital, Doyen Ayodele Samson, has revealed the reason behind he ventured into the fashion and jewelry industry.

The Chief Executive Officer of E4 Luxury, Samson, noted that the initiative was born out of the drive to project the industrious ancient city to the world as well as to draw the attention of the crème-de-la-crème in the city of Ibadan and beyond to the development in the fashion industry in the city.

“Though our projection is to open a standard jewelry store in Lagos, Abuja, and one other state in the nearest future, Ibadan will remain our base as it has all it takes to compete with other geographical locations across the country,” he added.

The young fashionista, who was born into a family of four, July 28, 1990, in the capital city of Ondo State, Akure, attended Police Children Primary School, after which he moved to Apex the Unique Secondary School and later proceeded to Lead City University where he bagged the Bachelor of Science in Mass Communications in 2014. Having grown up with his mum and sister, he possesses some unique home training qualities and he is a sucker for good manners.

He has always had flair for jewelry and with the belief that it does not only make people look good, but also brings out confidence and pride in them, Samson started his jewelry business called E4 Luxury, on a small scale during his service year with full support from his mum and sister. E4 was carved out of his stage name when he was a rapper and Luxury was added because of his kind of business.

According to Samson, E4 Luxury is a registered company with its headquarters in Ibadan as it affords people the opportunity to have access to quality is jewelry such as gold, diamonds, and watches.

“We deliver a premium to people with a primary vision to be the best jewelry company in Africa and one of the best globally. We don’t follow the crowd, we decided to start E4 Luxury in the calm and industrious ancient city of and spread to the world,” he added.

