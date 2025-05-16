Our focus for Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort is MICE, leisure tourism —Balogun, General Manager of Glocient Hospitality

The Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort and Conference Centre has undergone a remarkable transformation in recent times. In this interview with Mr Lanre Sharafa Balogun, General Manager of Glocient Hospitality, he speaks on the resort’s progress, business strategy and future plans. WALE OLAPADE brings details.

Progress Update

Since our last visit in June 2024, significant developments have taken place. The Forest Park, boardwalk for the spring, and cleaning and maintenance of the spring source have been completed. The basketball court, volleyball court, and five-a-side football pitch are nearing completion, with the perimeter fencing for the Forest Park ongoing. The Presidential Villa, recently commissioned by the Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, is now open for guests.

Business Strategy

The resort’s business strategy focuses on MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferencing, and Exhibitions) to boost occupancy, particularly on weekdays. Partnerships with tour operators aim to promote the resort as a leisure destination, offering unique experiences with relaxation and activities. The current occupancy rate stands at 55 percent to 60 percent with a target of 90 percent.

Expansion Plans

Work has commenced on 32 rooms in Camp A, with 16 rooms expected to be completed by December 2025 and the remaining 16 by mid-2026. The resort expects to have a minimum of 76 rooms by December 2025, providing a unique experience for guests.

Preserving the Ecosystem

The resort prioritises preserving the natural environment and ecosystem, minimising disruptions during modernisation. Examples include building structures around existing trees and preserving the spring’s natural path.

Technology Integration

Technology plays a key role in driving business growth and efficiency. The resort uses a Property Management System (PMS) to capture revenue and manage stock. The partnership with the Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy on the Destination 2030 Data Platform will help collate information on hospitality assets in Nigeria.

Challenges and Expectations

The resort faces challenges with road accessibility, which affects occupancy. With improved infrastructure and government support, the resort expects increased traffic and revenue. By December 2025, the resort aims to have 74 rooms and continue to provide a unique experience for guests.

Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort and Conference Center has made significant strides in its transformation journey, showcasing Nigeria’s rich natural beauty and hospitality. With its strategic focus on MICE and leisure tourism, the resort is poised for continued growth and success.

